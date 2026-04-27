3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 28, 2026

Starting on April 28, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. During the Libra Moon, we see that we are in control of our lives and that we can choose to make the best of whatever is at hand.

This is a real turning point for three zodiac signs. This lunar transit helps us see that we're not powerless, even if we started to believe we were. This is when we step out of our old shell and come out shiny and ready to do our very best. New era, new us! We are ready to take on the world.

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1. Aries

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When you fully understand your relationship, you invite major change and positivity into your life. There is a conversation that needs to be had, and you and your partner both know it. So, stop delaying.

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The beauty of it is that you both know it's all going to work out. It's just that a few changes need to be implemented. Hey, people change and grow. In relationships, new boundaries need to be established. That's a normal part of life.

This is when you and your partner get to start a new, powerful era together. Libra is all about harmony, and with the Moon in this air sign, everything is in perfect balance. The rest is up to you, Aries. Are you ready?

2. Cancer

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The power for you, Cancer, comes from the idea that the special person in your life wants the same things you do, and it all starts at home. You need someone who is perfectly compatible with you, and that person exists right now.

This lunar transit has you checking in with your partner to make sure that you both still have the same future in mind. You have mutual respect and love for each other. Now, you just need a shared direction.

Your direction may be changing, and that's OK. It's part of the growth that a couple goes through over time. During the Libra Moon, you both get to see that together you're a true force to be reckoned with.

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3. Pisces

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On this day, you're paying close attention to everyone around you and picking up on a lot of emotional cues. That hypersensitivity of yours actually helps you see what you can do to show others the compassion and kindness they need.

When the Moon is in Libra, you are extra sensitive to the needs of others. On any other day, this might be too much of an empathetic experience. Yet, on this day, it suits you well, Pisces. In fact, it empowers you.

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This means that because of your awareness of others, you're able to be the sunshine in their lives. You are a force of goodness and the one person in their life who inspires them to keep on going. That's not a terrible thing to be at all! You have entered a new era, and you're using your powers for good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.