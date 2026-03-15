6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Prosperity On March 17, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and prosperity on March 17, 2026. Tuesday is a Metal Tiger Close Day and that combination is more powerful than it sounds.

Close Days get a bad reputation because people assume closing means ending. What it actually means is locking in and finalizing the thing that's been in progress. Metal Tiger energy makes that happen fast. Tiger doesn't drag things out and Metal sharpens every decision it touches. If something has been almost-done for a while, March 17 is when it becomes final.

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1. Tiger

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The day pillar has your name in it and you wake up on Tuesday with a kind of focus that feels different from a normal day.

There's a situation where someone owes you a payment or a decision they've been vague about. You stop waiting for them to bring it up and mention it yourself. The conversation is shorter than you expected and lands in your favor. Metal Tiger energy doesn't tolerate stalling and neither do you when you're operating at full strength. On March 17, you sure are.

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2. Horse

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Today's a Fire Horse year in a Metal Tiger day. The Horse and Tiger share something that most animal signs don’t, a complete lack of interest in playing small.

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Prosperity hits you today through a closing, not an opening. Something wraps up and what you get on the other side of it is better than the situation you were in before. A chapter needed to end so the next one could pay out. You've been circling the finish line and Tuesday is the day you cross it. Good for you.

3. Dog

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Tiger, Horse and Dog form the Fire trinity in Chinese astrology. On a Metal Tiger day inside a Fire Horse year, Dog is operating with serious backup.

Someone comes to you on March 17 who needs something you have, like your opinion or your name attached to something. What they're offering in return is real. This isn't a favor situation. This is a transaction that benefits you significantly. The Dog's instinct is always to show up for others first. Let this one be about what you get back.

4. Ox

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Yesterday was your day pillar and the energy hasn't fully left you. Metal Tiger on a Close Day gives Ox the chance to finalize something financial before the window tightens.

You've been in a slow negotiation or a waiting game around money. Tuesday accelerates it. The other party is ready to close and so are you. The agreement you land on is not everything you wanted but it's enough, and getting it done today matters more than holding out for perfect. Lock it in.

5. Rabbit

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You’re still inside your month, Rabbit, and still collecting the benefits. The Metal element sharpens Rabbit's usually soft social energy into something more precise on March 17.

Tuesday’s luck is about a choice you make, not one someone else makes for you. Close Day energy asks you to just close the loop yourself. Send the email. Name the price. Say what you actually want. The moment you stop hedging, the response comes back faster than you expected and it's a good one.

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6. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig and Tiger have a genuine affinity in Chinese astrology and on a Metal Tiger Close Day, that affinity shows up as financial clarity you didn't have last week.

Something that felt complicated suddenly isn't. A situation involving money or a shared resource or something you've been trying to untangle gets resolved on Tuesday because the timing finally caught up with the effort you already put in. March 17 is when the receipt shows up. Finally.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.