6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Success On March 15, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and success on March 15, 2026. Sunday runs on Earth Ray energy and it's a Receive Day. The calendar does not hand those out casually.

Receive Days are when the thing you've been quietly hoping for actually shows up without you having to grind or manifest harder. It just arrives. Earth Rat energy makes it practical and real, something you can point to and say, that happened. The Fire Horse year has been asking a lot of people. March 15 is where these animal signs get paid back.

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1. Rat

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Sunday has your animal sign’s name on it and you're going to feel it before you even check your phone. There's a situation that has been sitting in a weird in-between place for you. On March 15 it resolves. The answer that comes in isn't the dramatic version you'd built up in your head. It's quieter than that. But it's a yes, and a yes is what you needed.

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Don't second-guess it when it arrives. You've been ready for this longer than you realize.

2. Ox

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You've been doing the right thing with no audience and no immediate reward, and something about that is about to shift on March 15.

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Someone notices in the way that actually matters. They say something to you directly and the conversation that follows is not what you expected. It goes further than you thought it would. By the time Sunday is over, you have something concrete that wasn't there when you woke up. Finally.

3. Dragon

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You've been circling a choice and March 15 is the day it stops feeling like a decision and starts feeling obvious. Something small happens in the morning that reframes the whole thing. It might be a number you see or something you read. It doesn't feel significant in the moment but it cuts right through the noise you've been sitting in for weeks.

By afternoon you know exactly what you're doing. That clarity is the luck. Everything else follows from it.

4. Monkey

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You're going to be in the right place at the right time on Sunday and you won't realize it until after. It looks like a normal interaction, like a group chat or something you almost skipped. Inside it is a piece of information or a connection that is genuinely useful to where you're trying to go.

Monkeys see patterns before other people do. The one you spot today is worth paying attention to. Write it down before you talk yourself out of it. This is your sign.

5. Rabbit

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This is your animal sign’s month and March 15 is one of the better days inside it.

Your luck today comes through another person. Someone is thinking about you on Sunday without you knowing it. They're saying your name somewhere useful. By the time the message or the unexpected reach-out lands, it'll feel random. It isn't. It's what happens when you've been consistent and the right person noticed. Let it in.

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6. Dog

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There's something you tried before that didn't land the way you wanted and March 15 brings it back around with even better conditions.

You'll recognize it when you see it. Same territory, different timing. What was working against you before isn't a factor anymore. The Earth Rat day gives Dogs the kind of grounded confidence to try again without making it a whole thing. It works this time. Simpler than you thought it would be and even more beautiful.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.