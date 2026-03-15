4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On March 16, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on March 16, 2026, when Mercury in Pisces squares Lilith in Sagittarius.

Who you are is what you'll attract, and Mercury Rx is all about self-reflection. Mercury is retrograde until the 20th, and while it's in Pisces, it prompts you to pick up emotional signals that need logic to validate them. To attract new abundance or luck into your life, your feelings and words must match your actions.

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When Mercury speaks to Lilith in Sagittarius on Monday, raw truths that reveal opportunities come up. Reality tries to catch your attention. Lilith reveals information you hide so deeply it's a secret even to yourself. To get more of what you want in your life or to find the luck that leads you to what you deserve, honesty is needed. Attraction likes truth, and today, it becomes a friend to these astrological signs.

1. Taurus

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On March 16, you're attracting significant abundance and luck through others' resources. Lilith in Sagittarius activates your eighth house, Taurus. The eighth house is about secrets, intimate power, and money from others, specifically from a higher power. Today, retrograde Mercury in Pisces encourages you to look inward and, instead of asking directly, take your desires into the depths of your heart.

Meditate and envision receiving what you want, and watch how the universe responds. A part of you could experience fear in believing too deeply or in asking radically, but together Mercury and Lilith invite you to explore faith at a mysterious level. Your life is guided in the right direction. You hear an inner voice or are prompted through spiritual awakening, and have faith that the right people show up when you need them.

2. Leo

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You define abundance and luck from a standpoint of experience, Leo. On March 16, you see luck as having the time to enjoy hobbies and the money to purchase the tools and equipment you need to turn ideas into reality. When Mercury retrograde is in Pisces, your creative side is resourceful. You look at what you have and pick that as a starting point.

Then, with Lilith in Sagittarius, she reveals to you that passion doesn't have to be controlled. Being too tame can burn your ember out, and on Monday, yours is unbridled with passion. Passion leads to consistency, and persistence leads to major abundance and luck.

3. Aquarius

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If Mercury in Pisces has taught you one thing, Aquarius, it's that money is not always the same as experiencing abundance or luck. Yes, it helps make more of what you want accessible to you, but deep down, you treasure the intangible. You want conversations with depth.

Aquarius, you desire intimate chats that are authentic and transparent on March 16. You like to feel free to speak your mind, and you don't want anyone to feel like they have to self-censor. Today's about having freedom of mind and idea, and when you have both, you have everything.

4. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you learn so much by doing, and yet sometimes you do too much. You need to do less while retrograde Mercury is in Pisces and Lilith is in Sagittarius because you've stretched yourself too thin. You are wasting time with busyness.

On March 16, you put an end to things that compel you to drop the ball in other areas of your life. You turn attention inward and follow your inner compass. Time becomes the source of abundance you needed, and having more hours in a day makes you feel like luck is around you in full measure.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.