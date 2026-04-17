4 Zodiac Signs Get An Important Message From The Universe On April 18, 2026

On April 18, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus, the message heading our way is one of hope and personal power. Taurus helps stabilize our reactions to the drama around us. In turn, we become better and more helpful to others.

During this lunar energy, we're called to act on our best instincts. This feels like a chance to be the best we can be. We are centered in self-love, and our confidence soars. What happens on Saturday is important and special, and these astrological signs are here for all of it.

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1. Taurus

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The universe is sending you a message about trusting that you are both worthy and truly excellent. The Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign requires you to think the best of yourself, as doubt acts like a poisonous seed, and you want none of that.

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On Saturday, you begin to take your own power into account. You are the hero of the day, Taurus, even if you're just saving yourself. You're the best friend a person could have, and you may find that this is what you're called to be during this time. Show up and be that friend, both for yourself and others.

2. Leo

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If there's a message to be gleaned out of the day, it's the one that puts you back in a position of power, Leo. In other words, it's time to remember who you are and why you're here. Times are hard, but this is when people like you rise up and show others how to achieve greatness.

Saturday is all about being kind and showing love. This is very natural for you, as you are a born leader. So with the grounded feeling that the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus brings, trust in yourself so you can inspire trust from others, too.

3. Scorpio

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During this Taurus Moon, you find yourself bringing people together, Scorpio. You are a beacon of trust on April 18, and that's what many people need: someone to look up to.You aren't as into being a leader as others might expect, but that doesn't mean you won't help out if you can.

There's something about the way you, in particular, think that puts the minds of others at ease. So, this is your job on Saturday. The message you receive from the universe tells you to trust yourself and your abilities. You are going to be happy with the results.

4. Aquarius

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During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus on April 18, you get a message from the universe that feels like it was custom-made for your ears only. This gives you a sense of purpose, Aquarius. You know that you're meant to be here and meant to do something great.

You've always had that desire to be great within you. You want to show others that you have something necessary and helpful, and you get the opportunity to do just that on Saturday. The time is now. Go with your gut and do the right thing. You make the world a better place just by being in it.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.