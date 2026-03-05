5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Friday, March 6

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on March 6, 2026. Mercury retrograde conjuncts the Sun in Pisces on Friday, and both interact harmoniously with lucky Jupiter.

Reconnecting with an ex is always plausible when Mercury retrograde is in effect, but you can also hear from a warm, old friend or someone you fell out with. Time has a funny way of healing old wounds and leaving behind happy thoughts and feelings. There are still confusing thoughts and emotions, and the Pisces Sun amplifies the need to forgive the past. You'll feel perplexed, especially if you stopped speaking for good reasons. Yet, there's a moment when you need to let go, forgive, and move on.

Advertisement

Good or strangely surreal, reconnection presents itself as an opportunity on Friday, thanks to a balanced Moon in Libra sending a beam of light. Jupiter in Cancer reminds you that moments when you run into someone aren't accidental. These astrological signs are fortunate to have the chance to make amends on March 6. Old friendships revive, even if it's just to remember they are still around.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Moon is in Libra on March 6, it activates your house of romance and love, Gemini. There's a chance for you to run into an old friend you care about who holds a special place in your heart. Mercury retrograde, conjunct the Sun, highlights the positive parts of your career. You could be at a social event or just hanging out online, and their name pops up in your search results, or a message slides into your DMs.

Jupiter in Cancer helps you see how this special moment allows you to reflect on and talk about the past. If there was bad blood, you resolve it by owning your part. Professionalism guides the way, and it's so sweet. If you're job hunting, reconnecting can lead to a job recommendation. The advice you get helps you remember who you are. Today ends with you feeling extra special because you know you're seen, heard, and respected.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The best things happen to you on March 6, Cancer. The Libra Moon brings up emotions related to someone who moved away physically or emotionally, and Mercury retrograde in your long-distance travel sector brings back old friendships. These people challenge how you think and give you a reason to view the world differently. If there were conflicts, you realize how valuable their role in your life was, and now anger has been replaced with appreciation.

Jupiter in your sign helps your maturity grow. There's a chance to hear about their changes, and you see how time flies and waits for no one. Once again, you're challenged by someone you don't like but also don't hate to step beyond your comfort zone. Knowing that you've not only outgrown the past but in many ways stayed the same, pushes you to level up. Their presence may be brief, but in that moment, you get pushed in the right direction.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On March 6, the Moon in Libra activates your sector of secrets and intimate partners, highlighting someone whose role in your life taught you so much. You learned how to care and not be the center of attention. They went their way, Pisces, and you went yours.

As per Mercury retrograde, conjunct the Sun, you realize how much your feelings have changed since then. You're more in love with the past and the idea of what could have been. You no longer wonder what-if. That thought diminishes, and what's left is peace. Jupiter in Cancer helps you heal. Now, the one that got away is you.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, on March 6, the Libra Moon leads you back to someone who has something you borrowed or need to give back. The Moon activates your house of property and values, so there are things that this will bring up. Then, when the Moon is in communication with Mercury retrograde and the Sun in Pisces, it brings themes related to struggling partnerships.

When you have in the back of your mind that someone's relationship with you is compromised, it leaves you feeling bad. But things start to change on Friday. You feel uplifted and as if all is right. There's no longer a lingering negative feeling when you think about anyone. Instead, all is right with the world.

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon in your sign brings up themes related to your personal development on March 6. You want to be balanced, Libra. You want to feel in control of your life. When Mercury retrograde is conjunct a Pisces Sun, it has one intention, which is to bring wellness into your life involving balance.

Some things don't match up, and it affects your heart. You have a lot of things to work on this Friday. It is a day of revision, and you work through your problems one-by-one.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.