4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, March 1

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on March 1, 2026, the last day of Mars in Aquarius. Whenever Mars is at a critical degree, its energy intensifies.

Mars has been in Aquarius since January 23. Since Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, it's no surprise that on a global scale, things have been quite challenging. In astrology, Mars also represents passion. In your life, this energy translates as an emotional breakthrough that you can't ignore.

Mars motivates you to take action. Instead of sitting passively and waiting for the right time, on Sunday, these astrological signs take imperfect action, attracting luck and abundance in the process.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You attract abundance through your partnerships on Sunday, Leo. You're ready to take a relationship to the next level or to claim your independence. With Mars at a critical final degree in Aquarius on March 1, you take an all-or-nothing approach. Passivity has no place for you today. It's in or out.

To attract abundance into your life, who is on your arm matters. You don't want to carry around weight that's unhealthy for you, and on Sunday, you are driven to do the right thing. If you're in a relationship, you want that power couple status. You'll stop making excuses and jump fully in. Single or uncoupled, the time for playing is gone. You're stepping up to the plate and making moves for love.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

It's been one heck of a journey this month, Aquarius. With Pluto at the starting degrees of your sign and now Mars at the end, you're tired of things that feel toxic. Toxic stops you from having it all. Negative energy distracts you from being your best self. So on March 1, you decide that taking the high road isn't for you. You roll up your sleeves and get down to the dirty work.

On Sunday, you're addressing problems head-on. You're not playing nice, even if that means you have to deal with your enemies. You are looking at the leaks in your life that disrupt the flow of abundance. Even if you save yourself in one area of your life today, it adds up. No more loss equals abundance. That's lucky, and you're winning!

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Since January, you've felt like something has been withheld from you, Cancer. But, on March 1, you are ready to claim what is rightfully yours. Mars in Aquarius has put resources in this precarious position, where you have to fight for everything you get. You'd like easy, smooth, flowing energy. You are tired of the struggle. You want abundance, but can it come without the headache, please?

Soon, Cancer, once it's moved into Pisces. Meanwhile, with two malefic planets in your sector of shared resources, you have to get the spine that others thought you were missing. You ask for what you want even through adversity, and fully expect to receive it. Your bravery, courage, and determination in the face of adversity make it happen. You're the boss!

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Friends come, and they go, Aries, and you're OK with that reality. What you aren't OK with is losing a contact, and with it goes your opportunities. With Mars preparing to exit stage left on March 1, you feel like it's now or never when it comes to who you choose to have in your life. It's time to let go of the people who hold you down. No more undercurrent of tension. No more people acting hostile when you want to be friendly.

Sunday marks the start of a much better frame of mind. You make room for good in your life. Send negative calls to voicemail. Leave unwanted texts on read. You replace those things with higher thoughts, and you know what it does? It takes you to the path of money, abundance, and luck ... because you're open to it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.