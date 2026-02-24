Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 25, 2026

On February 25, 2026, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. During Pluto direct, we're changing the way we look at ourselves and all that we've gone through to get to this place, right now.

This day brings us the kind of self-respect that has us feeling good about our journey so far. During this transit, three zodiac signs in particular are able to overcome the past. We're finally able to practice self-compassion and forgive ourselves.

What makes life better for us is the fact that we own our past and are now ready to move on. Change is key, and accepting that we must change is what fuels the momentum. We are ready to take back our narrative and control. We're still here. We're still alive and hopeful. Life is getting better.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

On February 25, during Pluto direct, a bolt of lightning is heading your way, in the form of personal power, restored and ready for your use. Yes, that sounds rather mighty, but mighty is something you can handle, Scorpio. And well, we might add.

During this powerful transit, your inner strength is made very apparent to you. You're not going down with the ship, even if you're the one who tried to sink it, Scorpio.

This means you're now ready to confront the truth head-on and deal with it. Once dealt with, it's a brand new day for you. Life gets better, and you move on. Nice work, Scorpio!

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You are the first to admit that, yes, you do get a little lazy at times and that laziness can lead to stagnation. However, you're also the first to admit that when it's time to move along, you get right on that.

During Pluto direct on February 25, you know that the right time is right now. The minute you see that you're the one responsible for holding yourself back, you take the initiative and move.

You feel the power running through your veins on Wednesday because now you recognize that you're back on the block, Taurus. You love feeling this strong, as you know that this leads to a better existence. You're on it. Your life is looking up.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

February 25 brings you the return of your feeling of authority. We all go through moments when we're not really sure if we can handle what's going on in our lives. You've been there, too, but not for much longer.

During Pluto direct, you're able to regain your sense of control. Your future vision is a whole lot clearer right now, and that means your motivation is reignited.

Now that you find your purpose returning to the foreground, you feel as if your life force is rising up to take a stand. Your life is about to get a whole lot better starting on Wednesday, Leo, and you are not going to let yourself down. Not this time. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.