3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck All Week, Starting February 16

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck all week on February 16 - 22, 2026. This week, a few things are happening that make it easier to experience abundance and good fortune.

The Lunar New Year arrives during a solar eclipse on Tuesday. Since Monday is a Danger Day, you can remove obstacles to your future by clearing away clutter and preparing yourself for good fortune. This week, three days provide lucky energy: the 17th, 19th and the 21st. Focus on social interactions that enable you to network. Be willing to advocate for yourself, especially when shopping for a competitive price; you can strike a deal. If you're job hunting, this is a great week to send your resume and schedule interviews.

Now, let's see what this means for the following animal signs.

1. Dragon

This week, you're attracting luck and abundance through social interactions and unexpected opportunities. You want to send the right vibe when out, especially if you're at a networking event, or out running errands close to where you work. Wear blue on February 19, as it symbolizes trust. You could meet someone new or be invited out on a date with someone special.

Don't stick to just what you know this week. Being adventurous works to your advantage. Be open to new activities, especially when they take you into unfamiliar environments. Keep up on world events, politics, and follow the news. Stay up to date on trends, which enhances your communication skills. Knowing a little bit of everything fosters confidence when speaking with others.

On February 17, express your opinions openly, but also show your curious nature. When you have a chance to speak to an influential person, learn from them. Your interest can encourage others to help you accomplish something.

2. Monkey

Monkey, money flows easily to you this week, so to enhance luck and the generation of income, place three coins in a dish by the front door. The week of February 16 brings you luck and financial abundance. If you have to spend money making a significant purchase, don't worry. You're fortunate when you negotiate a deal wisely. Shop around and review community boards to see how the deal was structured.

This is a great week to acquire property or buy an asset. If you're signing a contract, go beyond reading the fine print. If you feel like a better price can be offered, ask for it. Pay attention to your timing and strategic positioning. Have an idea of what you want and how you'll speak about it before you need to converse on a subject you know will come up.

Wear green, and place small signature pieces with green accents around your workspace. If you own a piece of jade jewelry, wear it; it enhances your luck this week. When it comes to making money, you may find a profitable idea comes to you suddenly.

After the 17th, practice speed and take quick action. You don't want to sit around and wait for things to come to you. This week, be proactive. For extra measure, place a cinnamon stick in a jar and set it by the front door to attract abundance.

3. Rat

Rat, you experience abundance and luck through a job opportunity, a client referral or by being noticed by the right person. This is the week for you to look at how to improve your career through training, resume updates or posting more frequently as a subject expert on LinkedIn. Wear red for attraction, and gold for value.

On February 19, follow-through is everything. Keep the lines of communication open and avoid sending mixed signals when a conversation is important. Write follow-up emails within 24 hours. Send thank-you notes when someone deserves them. Pay attention to the time you send items, when you make phone calls, and when you respond. You will see repeated numbers; note their meaning. The point is to communicate value while remaining flexible.

On the 21st, lock in what you hope to accomplish. If you have to set a date and time for a future engagement, do so before Sunday. If you are hoping to reconnect with a decision-maker or someone of significance, send a simple text message stating your interest on the 17th, when the Lunar New Year begins. To help you attract luck when it comes to money, write an amount you hope to attract on a bay leaf, then burn it and blow the ashes north for grounding.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.