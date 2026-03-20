Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 21, 2026

On March 21, 2026, deep love is arriving for three zodiac signs. There's nothing like the prospects of a new romance to set us on edge, right?

It's a good thing, for sure, but with a new era of love on the horizon, we can't help but feel anxious to know what's going to happen. It's OK. We can calm down, because the Taurus Moon tends to work out well when it comes to matters of love and romance. We may actually allow ourselves to fall in love on Saturday. Imagine that!

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If we're already in a relationship, we can expect to see new and improved upgrades. For these astrological signs, it's all about the upgrades, whether personal or as a couple. Life is good, and deep love still thrives!

1. Libra

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You are entering a new era of romance during the Taurus Moon, Libra. Under this lunar influence, you experience a pleasant give and take. Things between you and your partner, whether new or existing, feel equal and balanced on March 21.

There are no power struggles or inequalities. You do not like to feel like you're the only one doing the giving in a relationship. On Saturday, you are happily surprised by just how fair and reciprocal your partnership is.

This easy-going transit has you and your person feeling like equals, and that's inspiring. It shows you both that there's somewhere to go with this. Harmony is on the menu. Enjoy it.

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2. Taurus

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With the Moon in your sign on March 21, Taurus, you feel a sense of balance in your relationship, Taurus. You both feel legitimately present, and that goes a long way. Things just feel right.

There's no chance of either of you being the bigger personality here, and that really takes a load off. You've seen relationships in which there's a dominant party, and honesty, for you, that's a true bore. You crave the kind of deep love that comes from being equal partners.

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You're entering a very romantic era in your life and that's nice to know. Harmony and balance are really what make up a successful relationship. You're equals, and you both love it that way.

3. Pisces

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You are such a dreamer, Pisces. It's just your nature. On March 21, you get to experience a dreamy kind of love, and it's truly beautiful. This type of deep love is what you have been holding out for.

It's funny how love bypasses all the troubles of the world. It's as if it's the one thing that can't be touched. During the Taurus Moon, you get to experience true love, and it feels as though nothing else in the world really matters.

And nothing is going to take this away from you either. You feel a bonding of souls with this person, and it's so special that for a moment there, you forget the rest of the world exists. This isn't fleeting, nor is it a fling. This is the kind of deep love that lasts.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.