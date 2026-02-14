5 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Horoscopes On February 15, 2026

Your zodiac sign are experiencing powerful horoscopes on February 15, 2026. Today, Venus squares Lilith, encouraging you to pursue your desires in the name of independence.

Venus rules property and Lilith governs lust. A square is a rough aspect that forces a decision. You have to do the work of both planets to come to a place that resolves the intense emotions inside of yourself during this transit. If you want something, you can't be complacent or lazy. Instead, you have to create a strategy and put an idea into motion.

Today's not for the faint of heart or people who don't know what they want out of life. It's not a time for wondering, wishing or hoping that life could be better. These astrological signs are ready to roll up their sleeves and be hyper-diligent. The end result is claiming power over your life and being in control.

1. Sagittarius

On February 15, you find the power you need within yourself, Sagittarius. Venus square Lilith reminds you to cut out anything you sense is harmful or negative. Doomscrolling on social media is replaced by reading physical books. Binge-watching shows on YouTube becomes a walk in the park or a trip to a strip mall.

You're done letting your life pass you by while you watch others live. You want to be the one in charge of your day-to-day activities. You realize that when you sit down and eat, you're merely wasting time. So you gather up the energy you need to work on yourself. Initially, it's challenging because you're breaking a habit, but it soon becomes much easier.

2. Libra

Libra, reclaim your spending power because what you buy influences your life. On February 15, you decide to invest your time, money, and energy into health. From food to services, you put it at the very top of your priority list.

Some purchases help you commit to your goal. You want to look pretty at the gym, so you splurge on fitness fashion. If your pantry is well-stocked, you'll eat healthy. When you have the right things, it's much easier to follow your plan. Putting a step in the right direction feels incredibly awesome to you.

3. Taurus

On February 15, you regain power by how well you keep secrets to yourself. Sometimes you say things in the name of transparency, Taurus, but eventually, you realize it's much more powerful to withhold information. You have things to say, but not everyone you know is worth sharing them with.

Instead, journal them and consider how to frame your ideas. Think about how to deliver your message and note who needs to know what. Today, you compartmentalize people and keep them guessing. In the end, you feel powerful knowing your secrets are safe and secure.

4. Gemini

Gemini, when Venus squares Lilith on February 15, you find power in your partnerships. Work can create a lot of pressure because of all the things you're responsible for. Yet, on Sunday, you realize what matters most to you.

It's not money, even though you love to earn it. You value relationships, and when you put them at the top of your priority list, everything else falls into place. You don't worry excessively about how to do your job. Instead, you think about what you can do to become a better human being.

5. Pisces

On February 15, Pisces, a wonderful feeling of power and control seeps into your career. You are in the driver's seat. How you conduct yourself around people you respect boosts your visibility. People genuinely like you.

You add value and contribute positively to conversations. By working on yourself, investing in yourself, and doing things that make you happy, it creates significant improvements that others can see. You feel empowered as a result.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.