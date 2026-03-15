3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After March 16, 2026

After March 16, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. Lilith direct liberates us from being stuck in patterns that no longer serve us.

During this transit, when we let go of our old, stuck ways, we actually end up opening the door to new promise. On Monday, opportunities are all around us. For these astrological signs, it's a confirmation that we do have power and that we can shape our own future.

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1. Leo

Design: YourTango

One of the ways you're able to attract positive opportunities is by taking your rightful place in front of everyone once again, Leo. You were hidden for a while, unseen, and that kind of depressed you. Well, no more. You're stepping back into the spotlight.

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Lilith energy definitely stirs up the attention-seeker in you. Thankfully, what you bring to the party is always interesting and worth our attention.

As you're receiving this attention on Monday, you see that someone hands you a very promising new opportunity. This is not only curious to you, but it's also an affirmation of your ability to network and grow professionally. You see now that you have so much to look forward to in the days ahead.

2. Virgo

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You can expect to experience a personal breakthrough on this day, Virgo. During Lilith direct, you're allowing yourself the freedom to just do it. But what does that even mean?

Well, for starters, you tend to get in your own way at times. That has caused you to lose out on some of the better opportunities that are actually handed to you. During this Lilith transit on Monday, you officially say, no more. Then, you allow yourself a piece of the pie, so to speak.

You have great instincts, Virgo, and now it's time to put them to good use. Trust your intuition and get out of your own way. If you do, the opportunities begin to flow. You have a lot to look forward to.

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3. Gemini

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You've been known to hold back while talking with people, Gemini, and we're not just referring to strangers. This is true with friends whom you want to say something important to, but refrain from doing so for fear of offending.

Well, during Lilith direct, you want to express your truth. You're going to do just that on Monday, and the fun part is that it's not offensive at all. In fact, it's an ice breaker for something positive. It turns out, there was no reason to worry.

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That's what happens when you're brave enough to say what you feel. You get the reward of seeing others agree with you. This leads to opportunity, Gemini, and it's the kind you want to take advantage of. Nice work. You have so much to look forward to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.