Dark Times Are Over For This Zodiac Sign After February 13, 2026

Dark times are finally over for one lucky zodiac sign after February 13, 2026. Professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained that this sign is "escaping from a very dark period."

"This zodiac sign has been suffering in silence for years," Grim said in a video. "But they're so close to getting back on their feet and feeling like they can just breathe again." While life might feel filled with uncertainty, this astrological sign is "transitioning from challenges to blessings in their life," according to Grim.

Dark times are over for Libra after February 13, 2026.

Lately, those with the Libra zodiac sign haven't been feeling like themselves. But according to astrologer Grim, that finally changes after February 13 "because Saturn and Neptune are about to leave their house of bad fortune, a place nobody wants planets in."



As Grim explained, Saturn, the planet of responsibilities and hard work, "has been a drab, thankless transit" for the most part for Libra. Though it's been challenging, it's not all bad.

"They've learned how to dedicate themselves to their work or how to improve their fitness," Grim noted. "But in many cases, their work was criticized harshly as being not good enough. Even when they felt as though they were going above and beyond and excelling."

After Saturn enters Aries on February 13, Libra can expect to feel less stifled.

From health improvements to goals being accomplished, life won't be the same after February 13. It'll be so much better. All of this powerful astrological energy combined creates less friction and leads to fewer obstacles at work, and Libra will finally know how to apply themselves more effectively through their tasks, Grim explained.

That being said, you might not feel the energy change immediately. Grim warned that at first, these positive changes might not be as apparent. However, as we're in Aquarius season until February 18, the more collaborative energy makes it much easier for Libra to express themselves, so you should "feel relief soon," according to Grim.

It's crucial to remain consistent and to keep a cool head. While it's tempting to give up or go off, Libra's hard work is about to be rewarded. This is why it's important to focus on what needs to get done and find ways to healthily counter that stress. Whether it's by planning what they'll do once everything clears up or by thinking of a better solution starting now, Libras aren't completely hopeless.

Even if the current isn't in their favor right now, this doesn't mean they should give up all hope. Stay on top of those goals and prepare yourself for a better month heading your way after February 13!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.