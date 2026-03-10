Money Flows For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 11, 2026

On March 11, 2026, money comes flowing in for three zodiac signs. This is because we have finally healed from our devastating scarcity mindset and embraced one of abundance.

We know now that we are the ones who stand in the way of the flow of money. We don't always believe that we are worthy of being rich, and that mindset prevents us from attracting wealth. However, all that changes for three zodiac signs on Wednesday.

We finally come to understand that the flow of the universe relates to all topics, including money. Our minds either block or allow the flow of money and abundance. It really is up to us.

1. Virgo

The reason why money did not flow your way for so long is that you never believed you deserved it. You underrated yourself, Virgo, and now you see how detrimental that kind of thinking can be.

On Wednesday, you are done perceiving yourself as someone who lacks. In fact, on this day, you literally turn the tables on that kind of mindset. You know now that you deserve financial success, and this allows money to start flowing your way.

You have healed from the burden of your scarcity mindset. You quite simply do not believe that this negativity suits you any longer. This is how you break free. Money flows your way because you now believe it should.

2. Scorpio

On this day, a financial opportunity is made available to you, and you mean to take full advantage of it, Scorpio. Thanks to Wednesday's astrological energy, you see yourself on the receiving end of this great chance.

You are no longer willing to dumb yourself down to the point that you miss out on something simply because you didn't speak up. Your confidence is boosted a thousand percent during this day. Take advantage of this moment. Don't let it pass you by.

For the first time, you feel as if it's OK to trust your intuition when it comes to finances, which is not how it usually goes with you. This is what opens up the floodgates to money and a constant stream of it. Nicely done!

3. Pisces

You weren't aware that worrying about money actually depletes more than just your mental stamina, Pisces. It puts you in a position where you become a detractor to the flow of money. That is definitely not what you want.

On Wednesday, you heal the way you've thought about cash flow. You leave your scarcity mindset behind and begin embracing abundance. By the day's end, you prove to yourself that you're worthy of being someone who attracts money, rather than repels it.

Your financial stress eases up, and you start to notice that Wednesday's astrological energy brings abundance and achievement. Money is your friend, Pisces, never your enemy. It's the same with your mind. Make it your friend.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.