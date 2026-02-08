3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week From February 9 - 15, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance all week. From February 9 -15, 2026, there are quite a few days where opportunities come through with promises of riches, prosperity, hope, and all things good and beneficial.

Mark these specific dates on your planner: February 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th. Set aside time on the 10th and the 15th for non-financial related activities. There are a few favorable developments this week. For starters, Venus and Uranus align in mutual reception on February 8, when we switched from Pig to Ox energy. We conclude the final week of the Year of the Snake, so expect heightened global tension around power and money.

This week, you want to start projects you can complete within seven days. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings an urgency to make money decisions and discuss shared resources, so partner wisely. Brevity and speed bring a specific reward to the three animal signs listed below.

1. Horse

Horse, you'll be eager to try something new and exciting this week, but patience reminds you that there's value in planning ahead. At the start of the week, you'll receive an offer to join a trip or plan one. There's a conflict between friendship and planning stemming from loyalty to a memory, but your future takes precedence over that loyalty.

There are two days when money flows toward you: February 11th and 14th. A financial opportunity arrives, but it requires you to take a risk. You can pitch an idea, even if it's a bit far-fetched.

2. Goat

Your financial outlook is improving the week of February 9, but it's up to you to make the necessary changes. You need to develop a careful plan and act cautiously so your routines align with your goals. You want to plan new ways to save time and protect it.

You can clean up your spending habits and stay up to date on trends to see where the economy is headed and prepare for your professional future. Leveraging Ox's energy, you want to future-proof your career, especially on February 9 and 13.

3. Monkey

Monkey, your two best days for abundance this week are February 9 and February 12. You gain a financial advantage in business negotiations or when talking about financial matters with a family member. Pick one thing to improve that will easily bring you luck or abundance.

This could involve requesting higher pay or offering to trade services to reduce costs on your end. With Ox energy in effect, you want to avoid actions that could be construed as unethical. No taking shortcuts. Even if you have to do things the long way, it's ideal. The universe honors integrity this week.

