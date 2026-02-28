3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Healing New Era Starting On March 1, 2026

Starting on March 1, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a very healing new era. Chiron's energy brings opportunities to heal and improve our overall well-being.

It's not as if all of our problems miraculously disappear on Sunday. However, the day brings us a healing new outlook. These astrological signs suddenly recognize exactly what they need to remove from their lives as they begin transforming themselves for the better.

Advertisement

With enough healing energy at our disposal, the signs below find that it's easy to believe in a future that offers love and understanding. We want to be a part of a community, and this day helps us do just that.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It seems like you forgot who you are, Aries, which sounds weird, but is something that happens to us all now and then. But on March 1, you realize you know exactly who you are and what you're here for.

You feel as if you've taken the blows and now you're on the mend. You learned from these old wounds, and you are no longer the same person you once were. You are stronger and more directed than ever before.

On Sunday, Aries, you mean to return to your position as leader. You've forgiven yourself, and now you're good to go. You're entering a very healing new era, and you're not looking back.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Sunday brings you the closure you need to move forward once again, Pisces. It's not that you were stuck, but you needed to get over a few things before you could move on in earnest.

Chiron direct releases you from the desire to be everyone's hero, and that's a significant load off. You're at peace with yourself, and truly, that's the real healing.

Advertisement

On March 1, you're able to walk away from old standards and unrealistic expectations. Now, you are striving for higher ground. The past is dead, but you are not, and so you move forward into a healing new era. Nicely done, Pisces!

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you are experiencing some much overdue healing on March 1. At this point in time, it's completely necessary. For a while, healing has been all theoretical for you, but during Chiron direct, you're working in reality.

This essentially means that if you are to transform into the person you wish to be, you have to get real with yourself. You want to become the best version of yourself, and that requires honesty and self-reflection. You must let go of what is no longer serving you, so that you can begin a healing new era.

The first thing you get rid of is the overabundance of self-criticism. What's it doing for you, Virgo? It's holding you back, and you are over it. You know that change is necessary if you are to improve your life, and so Chiron comes to the rescue. This transit brings the healing energy you've needed, and you are ready to take advantage of it.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.