5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes On Wednesday, February 4

Four zodiac signs are experiencing great horoscopes on February 4, 2026. On Wednesday, Venus harmonizes with Chiron in Aries, putting healing energy back into life.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is safely detached while in Aquarius, so today merges tenderness with intellectual power. Venus in a fixed-air sign encourages you to step back and review what is hurting you so you can learn and grow from your more painful experiences.

Chiron, in cardinal Aries, the sign that rules leadership, is vulnerable but mature enough to do the needed work. The beam of light from Venus empowers these astrological signs to take ownership of what is within your power and do right by yourself.

1. Taurus

Taurus, with Venus in your house of career and professional development, you're at this beautiful place where you can evaluate your idea of success. You can decide if it's about money or influence. You may prefer a combination of both. There's an element of maturity taking place on February 4, and it's reflective.

Old reasons may no longer work for you. Your reasons for starting a career may not be the same as the reasons you stay in it or want to grow. Allowing yourself to peel back the layers of your big why helps you to explore new meaning. New meaning gives you the motivation and drive to try new things, with greater motivation than you had before. It's time to grow, and you're eager for it.

2. Scorpio

On February 4, Scorpio, two areas of your life come up for healing: your home and your health. Your home life has often been the reason why you do things a certain way. But times are changing. People grow up and need you less. A part of your identity changes, and it requires you to make adjustments.

One of those adjustments is putting yourself first. Today, you look at the decisions you made that were self-sacrificing and choose to do things differently. It's healing to put your priorities at the top of your life, and you feel the changes immediately.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, Venus in sextile to Chiron on February 4 highlights your personal development and your need to express your thoughts. These two areas of life don't ordinarily appear to be at odds with each other, except when you talk about the past.

Today, you learn to trust the lessons of the past, but not dwell in the emotions of it or make it your future. You don't want to bring hurt feelings into your future. You've resolved areas of your life that held you back. Now, you use them as stepping stones instead of stumbling blocks.

4. Aries

Aries, your life is headed in a new direction. Some of the changes you experience require you to change friendship groups. You don't have to cut off old friends in order to make new ones. Yet you do have to ask yourself who you are amid all these changes. You can be many things, and expressing the complexities isn't easy.

Yet, on February 4, you'll find a way to navigate each change and find it refreshing. You don't have to become attached to any one thing. You can be renaissance person; an individual who knows a little bit of many things. In the past, you thought this made you odd, but now you realize it's your value.

5. Gemini

On February 4, you embrace an open-minded approach to life, Gemini. You know the pressures of conformity are real. You've observed it in others and witnessed how harmful being stuck in one narrative is. Today, you decide to listen more than talk. You let yourself ponder what others say without the need to pass judgment.

The healing that makes today impeccable for you is realizing how simple life can be when you pause and do not react. Life feels peaceful, leaving you with a lasting sense of calm. You listened, you learned, and you lived.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.