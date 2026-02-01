5 Zodiac Signs With Good Horoscopes On February 2, 2026

Five zodiac signs have good horoscopes on February 2, 2026. Even though the Full Moon in Leo happened yesterday, today's energy still contains many of the benefits. The Moon is still in Leo, and the Sun is in Aquarius.

There's room for change until tomorrow, and it involves letting go of pride, arrogance, and any stubborn mentality. It's time to change. Unwillingness to change is often cited as an undesirable trait. For starters, it holds you back from enjoying new things. It prevents new insights and fresh opportunities, contributing to being stuck. But the Leo Moon enforces change because it speaks to Uranus, which is about to station direct on the 4th.

The intensity rises, and your awareness increases, bringing a very good energy into the lives of five zodiac signs.

1. Pisces

Pisces, on February 2, you face the truth about the fact that you aren't happy with the current status quo. You have been worried about many things over the last month. You have stayed up late and struggled to figure out how to make things better. Now, with the Moon in Leo speaking to Uranus, you have an ah-ha moment.

You realize that talking openly about your concerns, rather than keeping them to yourself, is the best place to start. You radically change how you approach conversations when it comes to life's problems. You see freedom in expressiveness, and it illuminates how good life can be once you realize you're not alone.

2. Libra

On February 2, you no longer wish to pretend that any friend is a good friend. You decide after today to be much more selective about the company you keep. You like to be non-judgmental. You want everyone in your life to feel welcomed, but this has created problems. People don't always treat you how you deserve. You've come to discover that too much access is unwise.

You vet your relationships closely now, and it takes considerable courage to do so. You have to admit you were wrong, and that things will be OK after you establish clear boundaries. It's time to make more room only for those who've proven worthy of your energy. This decision is a powerful move.

3. Taurus

You are putting your foot down in an area of your life that can be both joyful and painful: your home. On February 2, you realize that part of the problems at home involve your own stubborn nature. You want everyone to be together and like it. You want harmony, which sometimes appears to be conformity to your rules or desires, but it doesn't always work that way.

Today, you decide to let go of the need to have perfection in your family. You allow others to be who they are, and in turn, you are yourself. The imperfect can be as lovable. You feel nothing but relief. They are free. You're free; you're all finally free.

4. Virgo

Virgo, the past is put into perspective under the energy of a waning Leo Moon. There's something to be said about reflecting on yesterday. On February 2, that's precisely what you do. You look back and take one long look at the times you held on too tightly to situations, people, places or things out of respect for title and duty.

Now you realize that you were protecting your pride. You decide that life is too short to continue this way, and let things go. Today starts a new chapter, and you're ready to turn the page.

5. Gemini

The Moon in Leo, speaking to Uranus, brings many new ideas to your mind, including how to regain the time you've lost pursuing material things. Now, you want to chase experiences and have fun with adventure. It takes a lot of courage to change your life.

When you do, you open yourself up to others' judgmental comments. But you're willing to go through the growing pains. You know it will be worth doing things that make you genuinely happy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.