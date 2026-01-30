4 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Luck In A Big Way On January 31, 2026

Four zodiac signs are experiencing abundance and luck on Saturday, January 31, 2026, as the day leading up to the Full Moon brings powerful energy.

One reason for this is that the Moon's gravity is strongest during this lunar phase. Another reason is that, in astrology, the gibbous moon phase is a moment of awareness just before a major energetic release. It's when the Moon positions itself directly across from the Sun, and the light reflects brilliantly, that you can't ignore its presence.

On the last day of the first month of a new year, you may see what you need to see, but you aren't necessarily ready to take action. The feelings stir on Saturday, though, in such a way that it ramps you up and disturbs your peace. It asks you to decide whether to jump or stay where you are.

There's no in between at this juncture. You're either decisively in, or you're out. In the moment these astrological signs choose, abundance and luck arrive.

1. Taurus

Your abundance comes when you live authentically, Taurus. Your family and the people you respect mean a lot to you. But it's on January 31, just before the Full Moon, that you realize your feelings about their presence in your life.

You value your space and want to be respected for who you are. A part of you wants to communicate what you expect from others, and today is the day that you decide to do so. Luck arrives when you choose to be truthful. You say what needs to be said, and if that means they draw closer or draw further away, so be it.

Luck and abundance require space to live authentically. Now, before this month is over, Taurus, you choose to live in the light of truth and make your world what it was meant to be.

2. Leo

On January 31, the Moon approaches your sign in preparation for your one Full Moon of the year, Leo. This is a time to shed old habits and to remove barriers to your personal growth. You realize how you've played small to make others comfortable. Initially, it was OK, but now you realize it's unhelpful and unkind to yourself.

Abundance comes when you align with your highest self. The universe doesn't honor or reward you for minimizing yourself. It waits for your courage to rise and show that you're ready to elevate. You address the fears that stopped you from living your best life. You name them and define what they have meant to you, so you can remove them. You're uncomfortable with how things are, and now you have the mindset to change them.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you experience abundance and luck on January 31 in the area of your career. But first, you'll desire to explore your options. Knowing your options empowers you to change. You gain clarity once you realize you don't have to stay where you are.

You no longer feel stuck in a rut and understand your worth. You allow that to sink in consciously and thoughtfully. Self-worth boosts your esteem. You can ask for more in the workplace or from others when money is involved. There's always an opportunity to improve the balance of power, but not when you feel uncertain or believe someone else has more to offer than you do. The script is written today, and abundance is just around the corner.

4. Aquarius

Relationships are core to so many good things that happen in life, Aquarius. On January 31, you decide to meet more people. Filling up your social calendar sounds like a positive move. You recognize the impact friendships have on your well-being. People from all walks of life bring new interests. They share their ideas, and any chance you get to meet as a group becomes a mini-mastermind.

You reflect on the last month, and regardless of your reasons, you view them as excuses for a season that is now coming to an end. Today, you reach out to schedule a few meetings for February and set your life on a better path.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.