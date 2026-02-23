3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On February 24, 2026

On February 24, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune through favorable timing and smart decision-making.

This is a good day to trust our instincts and act accordingly. These astrological signs are in line for a major turn of fortune. It might even end up being one of the better things to happen to us so far this year.

During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini on Tuesday, we become aware of what works, what doesn't, and what our next moves need to be. We have the energy and flexibility to bring about luck and good fortune. All is well in our worlds.

1. Taurus

There's good news on the money front, Taurus. A change in plans has you going over your finances, only to realize that you have more than you thought. Everything is meant to be.

This day and the Gemini Moon bring you a new perspective. You're able to stand back and look at what got you here, right now. Through this, you discover that a series of moves you made have really paid off. Everything is working out.

This is because you paused and thought things through before acting. This day delivers confidence, which allows you to attract luck and good fortune. You trust yourself now because you've proven that you can do the right thing, flawlessly.

2. Virgo

On February 24, what starts out looking like bad luck rapidly changes direction. This happens so quickly that it almost makes you bust out laughing. It's hard to believe how drastically things change on this day, and yet, they do.

And you are there for it all, Virgo. During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, you mentally put together all the pieces that led you to where you are now. You now see exactly how your prior moves solidified your present success. Nice work!

The experience of good fortune is not something you're used to, but you're not standing in its way. Why would you, Virgo? You're here for the good stuff, and it's certainly heading your way. You are attracting luck, and you plan to keep it going.

3. Capricorn

You know that your fortune is about to improve because you receive some very advantageous information. What you learn during the First Quarter Moon in Gemini has you feeling very lucky, Capricorn.

It seems like all you needed was this one last piece of the puzzle to see the bigger picture. Now that you know, you can sit back, take it in, and make plans for your next move. You want to achieve your goals, and now you know what your next steps need to be to do so.

All of this leads to financial success, Capricorn. You waited, you were patient, and you planned well. The lunar transit on February 24 allows you to see the progress you've made. Your insight has paid off, and now luck and good fortune are heading your way. Nicely done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.