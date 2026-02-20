3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On February 21, 2026

On February 21, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. The Taurus Moon on Saturday marks the beginning of a new and powerfully good era in our lives.

This is not a bad Moon to have when you're looking to improve your luck or your finances. Even though the world around us seems like crazytown, we can look to our own minds for stability.

This is a good time to take a break and check in with what we're really feeling, sans the noise of social media. The lack of online input gives us a new perspective. We now see that our lives are not internet memes. We are real people, and we choose to attract good fortune.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

You feel good about the new era you're walking into because you've stashed away enough funds to feel safe. You know that your life is secure, so you are in the right headspace to attract luck and good fortune.

Advertisement

During the Taurus Moon, you feel certain that you have done right by yourself, and this allows you to do right by others, too. You are secure in your own ways, Libra, and it feels really good.

This transit shows you that valuing your own self-worth is always important. With self-confidence and self-love as your foundation, you can and will create the next phase of good fortune for yourself and others. You've got this, Libra!

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's your season, Pisces, and you have just entered a period of time when things are about to start getting very good for you. You're not afraid of what's to come, nor should you be. This was, after all, part of the plan.

During the Taurus Moon, chaos does not have a chance to take root in your life, as much as it wants to. You're the boss of you, Pisces. The internet has very little say now.

It's time to go with what your heart tells you, Pisces. Stop listening to the hysteria that others constantly try to share. The noise is just not your thing anymore. This is how you invite luck and good fortune into your life.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Right now, Aquarius, you are entering into a secure and positive era in your life. You know this because you have consciously turned away from the hyped up drama that seems to rule the airwaves.

During the Taurus Moon, you are concentrating on home and happiness. Health and family are what matter most. The rest of the world can wait. You don't owe anybody your misery, Aquarius, and the more you pull away from it all, the happier you become.

Advertisement

You'll soon see that this kind of happiness is addictive. It seems you can live in a fortunate state of mind as long as you mind your boundaries. Bad news is there when you want it, but you don't want it. Why would you? On February 21, you are choosing to think positively, and this attracts so much luck and good fortune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.