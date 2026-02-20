4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Saturday, February 21

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on February 21, 2026. The Moon enters Taurus on Saturday, where it's exalted, putting our focus on money and a living a more comfortable lifestyle.

The Moon's first conversation of the day is with the Pisces Sun, encouraging you to believe in yourself and a higher power. During this transit, it's easier for you to connect with the energy of abundance by thinking expansively. Then, the Moon speaks to Pluto, the planet of transformation. Change is possible today, and what you experience can be powerfully surprising.

The last planet the Moon speaks with before today ends is Jupiter, the planet that rules luck and abundance. This teaches you to trust that delays or silence when life is in flux don't mean 'no' or failure; they mean 'wait and see' how success takes time, often before you're ready to quit. Now, let's see what else is in store for the four astrological signs who benefit the most from today's energy.

1. Aries

Aries, the type of abundance you attract involves home comforts and personal possessions that bring value to your life. When the Moon enters Taurus on February 21, you feel a stirring for more in your life. You pause and realize that life isn't only about work.

Work is about earning a living that supports a lifestyle. You want to create a home that feels good and looks beautiful to you. This is the energy of "I have" that is associated with Taurus. Having adds joy to your life. The Moon speaking to Venus in Pisces encourages you to focus on spiritual energy, and this opens a portal between you and the universe. You gain insight into what to focus on and do next.

When the Moon speaks to Pluto in Aquarius, friendships become significant since they open doors to conversation and point you in the direction of opportunities. Jupiter, when it speaks with the Moon, shows you how to bring all that you earn into your home so that you get to enjoy the benefits of your labor.

2. Taurus

The Moon entering your sign activates a desire to grow as a person. You attract luck and abundance with each lesson and situation you nurture. By learning about yourself on February 21, you become available to new opportunities. Some of these add money to your pocket and others make your mind valuable to others so they want to hire you or tap into your vast knowledge.

When the Moon speaks to Venus, doors to new communities open. Afterward, the conversation with Pluto might make you want to cozy up your home to make it more inviting. A fresh environment accommodates new ideas and creativity. Finally, when you feel the impact of Jupiter and the Moon, conversations become lively and expansive. You think big, and you write down your thoughts, and those ideas are profitable for you.

3. Leo

The lack of passion you felt earlier this week dissipates after the Moon enters Taurus on February 21. You get a resurgence of interest and passion in the things you stopped enjoying. The thrill of your career returns, sparking new ideas you want to nurture. The Moon in conversation with Venus increases love for what you do. Since Venus is also exalted, she empowers your work with emotion.

You can tell when you love a particular task because it shows in your excellence. When the Moon speaks to Pluto on Saturday, you attract luck that leads to abudance because people can tell that there's a change in you.

4. Capricorn

On February 21, when the Moon enters Taurus, you fall back in love with a hobby and life overall. Rose-colored glasses are on, and everything feels hopeful again. You desire play and it fuels everything you touch. When the Moon speaks to Pluto, you think about money, but your productivity is not rooted in economic gain. No matter what activity you have to finish, there's humor and a reason to laugh.

The Moon, speaking to Jupiter, helps you feel good about people who interact with you. You don't say that you have to do something; it's 'you get to', and that difference in mindset matters. Luck lies in the enjoyment of projects and in getting things done. You find a zest for living that was missing earlier this year. Finally!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.