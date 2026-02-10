4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On February 11, 2026

On February 11, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Get ready to feel the power of true healing.

The universe is bringing us exactly what we need to get over the past and ourselves. Four zodiac signs are making great decisions, and some of those decisions revolve around addressing old wounds. We are strong, and nothing on this earth is going to get us down.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you happen to be thinking about an old relationship that went sour, or something from the past that brought you pain and anguish, then don't worry, Aries. It's all bout to pass.

On this day, you embrace the power of now, and that leads to the power of the future. You are in the process of seriously reclaiming your confidence, so why look backwards? There's really no reason!

You've worked hard to get to this place, Aries. If you need to say a final farewell to the trash that got you down, then do it, and then move on. There's no need for armor. Just walk on forward, Aries, with your head held high.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

February 11 brings you the closure you've needed, Cancer, and you are smart enough to recognize an opportunity when you see one. You see your life as linear, always moving forward, so why even attempt to look back at those old failures?

Advertisement

You feel safe and confident now. This day really piles it on, so much so that you wonder why you spent so much time wallowing in heartache. You know now that you're not going back there.

You've passed the point of no return, and it feels like the most powerful sign you've ever received. It's time to set a course for love and self-healing. It's all yours, Cancer.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On February 11, you look back on your life and see that half the problem is you. You were so hard on yourself, Virgo, and now you realize that's getting you nowhere.

This day has you revising your playbook, and it's certainly not going to contain any self-put-downs. Haven't you had enough of that already? Heck yeah, and you know it.

What starts up now is productivity and vitality. You realize that this is your one life, so you might as well live it to the fullest. You go, Virgo. Make it all happen and don't look back!

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You locked into the idea that things had to be a certain way, Capricorn. But what did that get you? It got you stuck, and being stuck is exactly what you don't want in your life.

It's a good thing that you have Wednesday's powerful astrological energy to kick you in the butt and get you going again. You look back at the past and see that you don't want to repeat it.

What's taking place on this day is raw and honest emotion. You can no longer kid yourself into thinking that staying stuck in the past is in any way gratifying. Get with the living, Capricorn, and show us all how it's done!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.