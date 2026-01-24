5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, January 25

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on January 25, 2026. Neptune completes its final day in Pisces on Sunday, and won't return to this sign in our lifetime.

Neptune in Pisces has brought confusion at times, and at others, vivid dreams. Sometimes there's been a lack of clarity about what you need to complete. You need guidance and leadership, but with Neptune in Pisces, that's been lacking. This is about to change.

At the final degree of Pisces, Neptune's energy becomes purified and supercritical. Neptune dissolves things, so a certain area of your life is about to change. Closing the door to the old and opening the window for the new is what this day is all about.

1. Taurus

Taurus, on the last day of Neptune in Pisces, your networks start to shift. You gain clarity about friendships and the kind of people you envision yourself being around. You will see why a few partnerships didn't work out. You'll find out which dreams didn't manifest and why.

What makes January 25 exceptional is the overwhelming feeling of acceptance you experience. You don't hold on to anger, regret, or bitterness. Instead, you feel joy in the release because you get to start over again. A fresh start is coming, and it allows you to trust yourself more.

2. Scorpio

You experience a turning point in your life on January 25, Scorpio, and it's kind of romantic. Neptune has been about the illusion of love, which you felt would never come to life for you. You didn't know why your love life was a constant stream of fairytale that turned into a nightmare, but now it's making more sense to you.

You simply weren't ready, Scorpio, but you're more practical now. You've matured! You understand what it takes to find a hobby and make it work, and what relationships need to keep a spark going and turn it into a deep commitment.

3. Leo

Neptune's final moment in Pisces clarifies how resources are meant to be shared, Leo. What you originally expected from others, you start to expect from yourself on January 25. You will no longer look to others to fulfill your needs. You'll reclaim your vitality. You don't need to act sacrificially, and no one has to do that for you.

Sunday brings emotional sovereignty. You're so much stronger now. You're ready to show that side of yourself, thanks to Neptune's influence and closure of what felt fun at first, but now you want to grow up.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, Neptune in Pisces reshaped your values, self-worth, and relationship with material security. On January 25, you come to a place where things settle. You realize what you need versus what you once thought you wanted.

Today brings a powerful internal reset, and you are finally ready to trust your judgment. Confusion around money starts to disappear, and you experience a shift in your priorities and changes in self-worth. You are ready to confidently move forward, and there's no reason for you to compromise. That old you is gone, and you're no longer ready to settle.

5. Aries

Neptune is completing its final degree in Pisces on January 25. This is a deeply personal time, Aries, because it's in your house of endings. A subconscious pattern comes to your awareness on Sunday, and you realize how it's held you back. Old fears and emotional habits you've outgrown are ready to end.

Aries, you don't want to hold on to old patterns or beliefs that sabotaged your growth. You feel mentally and emotionally prepared to step away and start a new chapter. You accept that letting go can be sad, but you're moving into a better future.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.