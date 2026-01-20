4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, January 21

Four zodiac signs are attracting lasting abundance and luck on January 21, 2026. On Wednesday, the Sun and Mercury form a conjunction in Aquarius, creating a mentally powerful alignment that lasts all week.

The Sun symbolizes your identity, life purpose, and the direction you are meant to take. Meanwhile, Mercury symbolizes thoughts, language, learning, and decision-making. The result is clear thinking that leads to authoritative speaking. This alignment is especially powerful because it's part of a rare stellium in Aquarius. Old mental habits break, and what's been stagnant evolves.

Lasting abundance is on the horizon for these astrological signs, not because of the past, but because the future is unique, innovative, and adaptable.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, you set high, intellectual expectations for yourself. Mercury rules the lower mind, and your sign's energy explores the higher mind. Subconscious thinking aligns with conscious action. You're thinking beyond the past and into the future. The present moment becomes a foundation for what you want to create.

What changes on Wednesday, January 21, is how you identify internally. You stop the negative self-talk you typically indulge in. You stop explaining yourself and your vision to people who can't understand what you're saying. You stop doubting your individuality because it's rare. Instead, you see uniqueness as a cutting-edge advantage.

You start focusing on Mercury-related activities, such as writing, speaking, and publishing. You plan your strategy, and it looks promising. Your thoughts align with your inner truth, and your choices lead to lucky success.

2. Taurus

Career-strategy and long-term positioning make Wednesday, January 21, a truly advantageous day, Taurus. Mercury, conjunct the Sun, activates your professional mindset. You're no longer approaching success from habit. You see a clear system that builds on your strengths and intellectual power.

You notice a small shift in how you communicate with others. You speak about providing greater value. You don't want to work harder. Mercury conjunct the Sun pushes you work smarter, which is why you update your methods and attract luck in the form of extra time.

What attracts lasting abundance is how wisely, methodically, and strategically you use your time. You recognize the role you play in big-picture thinking and which structures align with your energy. Once that clicks, the momentum you build rapidly grows.

3. Gemini

Gemini, you're learning, expanding, and building the kind of confidence that takes you to the next level. On Wednesday, January 21, the Sun brings an opportunity to your attention, and Mercury, your ruling planet, keeps you curious.

Your mind sharpens, and you decide what to do with the chance you get. Even if you feel a bit of self-doubt, you keep moving forward because you believe in yourself. You know luck opens the door, but abundance comes to those who work for what they want.

4. Virgo

Virgo, you love a good system, and you have the skills paired with intelligent refinement to take full advantage of the Sun conjunct Mercury transit. On Wednesday, January 21, you see what has been running your life. You also see where you've been inefficient. You decide to eliminate the things that cost you time, energy, and patience. Today, you aim to fix it.

You do Mercury-oriented things, such as reorganizing your schedule or changing your routine. You could adopt a new, useful online tool. You refine your skills or set new goals that excite you. You tweak what makes sense and detach when necessary. You don't have to stick to the way things have always been done because it's what you know. Instead, you aim for what's effective and aligned with your goals. You find your luck, and it leads to abundance.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.