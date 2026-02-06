Financial Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 7, 2026

Starting on February 7, 2026, financial hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs. It's time to let go of stress and nervousness and opt for peace and love.

It's not easy to carry around these bags of stress, and so many of us are really feeling the tension of simply being alive. Yeah, it's great to be alive, but holy smokes, it sure can get stressful.

So, it's up to us to be conscious of transits like Neptune direct so that we can tap into the powers available to us. This transit gives us the ability to stay strong in the face of adversity. On February 7, these astrological signs are rising up. Our financial hardships are finally coming to an end.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

For you, Virgo, Neptune direct clears away what you might call a financial blind spot. On February 7, you realize that you were confused about a certain situation and that your confusion cost you.

Advertisement

This transit helps you see how you can get yourself out of that bind and what you should do in the here and now. There's no point in continuously living in the past, ruminating on a mistake that is only kept alive by your mind.

What you can do right now is research. Knowledge is power, and a well-informed choice made on this day could be your saving grace, Virgo. Listen to the experts and trust in the concept of change. Your financial hardships are finally coming to an end.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Neptune direct ends a period of financial uncertainty that is directly linked to work and employment. Neptune energy is often associated with work and work ethic. On February 7, this means good news for you, Scorpio.

You may finally be able to put aside a project that has been draining your energy, or complete something that gives you more money to work with. Either way, your financial hardships are coming to an end.

During this Neptune transit, you are feeling confident again, as you know just what to do. Money matters definitely improve, which has you feeling far less stressed out.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You're going to find that this day is all about lightening your load, Pisces. With the way things have been lately, you absolutely need a break. Neptune direct lets you know right away that things are about to get better, and that your financial hardships are finally coming to an end.

What's important for you to know is that much of what happens to you on this day is a result of introspective thinking. You may find that you haven't been at your finest, Pisces. It's time for a real change of attitude.

Advertisement

You want to treat yourself well. The negativity surrounding you lately has only created difficulties in your world, and that will just not do. So, embrace a positive mindset and prepare for the lifting of burdens, Pisces. It's here, and you are ready.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.