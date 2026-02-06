4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On February 7, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on February 7, 2026. Jupiter is in Cancer and transiting the 19th degree today.

The 19th degree is a turning point in astrology. It enforces tending to your home and family, as well as the things that build your world from the inside out. Jupiter expands while Cancer nests. So on Saturday, what you nurture grows, adding value and expanding your influence.

Attracting abundance and luck can include money, but the riches you experience today involve the cozy comforts that make you feel rich, like a safe home and a family that's supportive and nurturing. You feel gratitude for these when life is hard, so today won't be without challenge, but what matters is how you handle it. These astrological signs are headed down a lucky path to abundance.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, when you care for yourself, you attract abundance and luck in the form of physical and emotional energy. On February 7, prioritize your emotional well-being. Jupiter is a spiritual planet, and in Cancer, it reminds you that a meditative practice at home, especially in the mornings, is beneficial.

Start simple with a minute of gratitude for the day, and a thought of light and love for others you know are suffering. Practice generosity when you're out and about. These small acts of kindness foster an aura of beauty around you, creating an attractive magnetic field. That field brings you luck and abundance.

2. Taurus

You attract abundance and luck by speaking and sharing your ideas with others on February 7, Taurus. Give in to your curiosity about sharing your story on social media. Consider recording a video for fun, even if you don't share it with anyone else.

Today, you dabble with intention. You don't worry so much that you'll be a non-starter. What you want to do is get comfortable and secure with the idea. This practice is the first step toward much more, including attracting abundance through helping others discover their luck: you!

3. Scorpio

Jupiter has you thinking about how to grow your mind, Scorpio. You're ready to think about things like longevity, space science, and how to live your best life. On February 7, when Jupiter is at the 19th degree of Cancer, one way to do that is to create a library of resources. You want one for your home, and one that's portable.

Knowledge is wealth, and you feel incredibly lucky. So you build with categories, taking an extensive approach. You learn about how to declutter your life. There's interest in minimalism or traveling the country. The money you earn from selling gently used items you no longer need helps you achieve your goals.

4. Leo

You end the things that drain your energy on Saturday, Leo, restoring time to your life in abundance. When Jupiter hits the 19th degree of Cancer on February 7, it helps you to close the door on chaos that's disrupted your home life. The routines you skip that keep things flowing fall back into place. All lack of order gets organized. The things that rub you the wrong way and make it hard to have a smooth day are addressed.

How you set your day affects your mindset, which in turn impacts your confidence. You don't want to be physically or emotionally disheveled. It matters to you that your world is orderly. Feeling tip-top shape at the start of your day helps. You attract abundance and luck through momentum.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.