3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On February 6, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era starting on February 6, 2026. This has much to do with discretion and the ability to withhold when needed.

The Waning Gibbous Moon phase has us reconsidering other options when it comes to seeking peace within our lives. In Libra, this lunar transit centers on fairness. It has us thinking twice before acting impulsively.

While self-expression is always encouraged, on February 6, we come to know the power of silence. That doesn't mean weakness. It means we know when to act and when to retreat. In a way, it's about strategy. Our moves are measured and intentional, as our power depends on how we balance our odds. That's Libra for you.

1. Libra

This transit marks a turning point for you, Libra. On February 6, the Waning Gibbous Moon in your sign shows you that keeping out of the drama is obviously a better idea. It's also one that brings you a certain kind of power.

On February 6, you come to know that there's strength in holding back. Your opinion, no matter what it is, doesn't always need to be broadcast.

In other words, by staying out of it, you enter a powerful new era. There's something to be said for the person who actually summons peace into their lives. That is exactly what you are doing during this transit.

2. Scorpio

For this transit to really do its job, Scorpio, it's going to have you thinking some very deep thoughts way before you actually act on them. This is your day to stand aside and witness. Do not act!

There is power in the act of restraint and self-control. You're going to learn that through many lessons during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra. Libra energy is perfectly suited for you, Scorpio. It helps balance out your intensity.

By balancing this out, you get to watch what happens without actually being in the middle of it all. This gives you a new perspective and teaches you that there's a time and a place for everything, including when not to act.

3. Aquarius

Your visions of the future are always perfect, Aquarius. While there's an eternally optimistic side to you that believes you're going to attain this grand dream, you also know that now is not the exact right time.

This day, February 6, brings you a powerful realization that is made real through this lunar transit. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra, you see that you don't want to spend all your time dreaming. You know that you eventually have to do something about it; however, this is not the time, and you get that.

The power, for you, Aquarius, is in seeing the bigger picture. And, by seeing it, you come to understand that you can accomplish what you want, but that everything has its own timing. The timing is not right quite yet, but it will be. By knowing this, you accumulate knowledge and enter a powerful new era.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.