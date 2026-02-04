A Financial Drought Is Over For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On February 5, 2026

A financial drought is over for three zodiac signs starting on February 5, 2026, when the Moon enters Libra. We are entering a period of prosperity and wealth.

The Moon moving from Virgo into Libra helps us see that there's more to a situation than meets the eye, and Thursday's energy of abundance has us knowing exactly what to do. We speak up at the right time and see our successes through to the end.

While that already seems ideal, these astrological signs really make the most of it. Because we're clever and astute, we know an opportunity when we see one. February 5 provides one such opportunity and lets us know that it's here for a purpose. If we want to parlay it into riches, we can. So, stay smart, stay keen, and get on board when the whistle blows. The time is now!

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, the financial drought is over on February 5 when you finally figure out that the only thing standing between you and it is your stress and nonstop worry. You've let certain opportunities go simply because you were too scared to jump on them. No more!

When the Moon moves out of your sign and into Libra on February 5, a lot changes for you, Virgo. You see your fear, and you get on top of it. Self-confidence leads the way during this time. If you are to reach that next level, then you must act now.

Financial abundance is the side effect of intelligent moves made in peace and in harmony. No stress here, Virgo. Once you commit, you see it all the way through. The future looks bright!

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your financial drought is over, but prosperity begins internally before it shows up externally. The Moon in Libra lightens up all that emotional tension, and for the first time in months, you don't feel as guarded. That's a nice feeling, believe it or not. February 5 has you feeling settled, Scorpio. It's as if now you have a strong enough foundation to make some big moves, especially when it comes to your career and finances.

You are also considering the idea of collaboration. If attracting wealth is something you are taking seriously, you may want to consider working with someone else. The more the merrier, as they say, and this could be your ticket to the big time.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

During the Libra Moon, that hunch you had about making money manifests for you as reality, Gemini. On February 5, you start attracting wealth and abundance, putting an end to a financial drought.

You've always been smart, but the one thing that's held you back from really raking it in is that you don't always strike while the iron is hot. That all changes on Thursday. Get ready to make your move, Gemini. The time is now.

Prosperity is a vision you have for yourself, and it is about to become a lifestyle choice. You can do it, and you know it. When you start acting on those smart ideas, you attract money effortlessly. Positivity rules, Gemini!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.