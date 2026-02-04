Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 5, 2026

Hard times are finally over for three zodiac signs after February 5, 2026. Whenever the planet Uranus is involved in a transit, we can expect the unexpected.

When Mercury squares Uranus on Thursday, we're looking at fast results and quick reactions. While we can count on a disruption or two, we also know that we'll deal with these things swiftly. February 5 marks the end of a prolonged struggle that had to do with bad communication and outdated methods.

Advertisement

This is a time to try something new, mainly because we can admit to ourselves that the old ways are no longer working. Once the truth is spoken, the problem loses its grip. Hardships end because these astrological signs figure out how to take them down.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're about at the end of your rope when it comes to a situation that's really been driving you nuts, Taurus. On February 5, Mercury square Uranus brings a piece of information that changes everything.

Typical of Uranus energy, you are finally able to see something that was previously invisible to you. This transit brings you a real ah-ha moment, Taurus. You get it now, and you're going to act on it. It's now or never.

You decide that you are no longer going to try to make it happen the old way. You now understand that the answer is right there, simply waiting for your new comprehension. This realization makes life so much easier. Hardships melt away when you try it from another angle.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

For you, Leo, Mercury square Uranus is all about getting past the stuff that really irks you. It's time to tackle the problem at hand, without the self-doubt that tends to accompany your every move these days.

February 5 brings a conversation that has you thinking that maybe you've been handling this all wrong. It's no big deal, though. Mercury square Uranus tends to wake us up through surprises.

Advertisement

This is something you can flow with, Leo. On Thursday, you get to see that the answer has been there all along. It just takes you listening to this one other person to know what you need to do. If you want those hardships to end, then follow the advice you get on this day.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If there's one thing that bothers you, Aquarius, it's that you feel exhausted when it comes to figuring out what you're going to do next. This relates to another person. You're confused, but you're also always justifying their not-so-great actions.

During Mercury square Uranus, you actually challenge yourself to think about them in a different way. Now, creative thinking is your thing, Aquarius, and this transit asks that you utilize your innovative nature. It's time to take a new avenue when it comes to that one person.

On this day, you open up a new pathway to how you perceive them, and it feels less annoying. Voila! This person didn't cause you hardship intentionally. You just didn't know how to handle them. Now, you do. Easy!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.