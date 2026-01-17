4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck On Sunday, January 18

Four zodiac signs are attracting lasting abundance and luck starting on January 18, 2026, during the New Moon in Capricorn. The New Moon in Capricorn merges the public-facing energy of a potent Sun with a highly engaged Moon.

Emotions and mindset align on Sunday, fostering a truly productive day. Potential becomes clear, but be patient because results won't happen overnight. Instead, the groundwork is set, and real, long-lasting, legacy-oriented abundance can manifest for these astrological signs. It's time to commit to helping and putting your best foot forward in relationships, community, communication and personal growth.

1. Cancer

Cancer, you attract lasting abundance and luck in your relationships starting on January 18. The New Moon activates your relationship sector, bringing growth through partnerships (love and professional). It's a good day to ask for what you want guilt-free and to believe in yourself.

What you want is already yours, and believing in this fosters positive energy. What you commit to with emotional clarity fosters positive outcomes. You demonstrate that love doesn't thrive on over-giving or emotional self-sacrifice. Instead, when you collaborate with others, you see your future thrive.

2. Pisces

On January 18, abundance and luck come to you through friendships, Pisces. The New Moon in Capricorn highlights your social circle and long-term hopes. You're becoming more selective about who you allow in your inner world. That discernment is rare, and it pays off for you.

The friendships that form deepen with purpose. You connect with people who share your vision, respect and honor boundaries and support mutual growth. As the Moon and Sun join each other to form a new lunar season, you also feel alignment happening in your life. Abundant opportunities arrive in conversations, group settings or introductions. The right people are what open doors for you.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, the New Moon on January 18 sharpens your voice and strengthens your negotiating power. You gain abundance and luck in communication, contracts and deals. You're clearer, more strategic, and less emotionally reactive than before, and people notice.

Conversations you have on Sunday are meaningful. When you discuss terms for a contract, sign agreements, or pitch ideas, your words land with authority. You're learning to separate emotion from execution. Today is perfect for committing to plans and writing them down.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, Sunday's New Moon is unique for you because it's happening in your sign. January 18 marks the beginning of strong emotional desires that help you attract luck and abundance. You're no longer in survival mode. Instead, you take experience and reflect on who you've become.

On Sunday, you make a financial decision that helps move your life forward. You set a personal goal, and your identity shifts in a powerful way. Self-trust becomes a tuning fork that gets you what you want, and everything good follows.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.