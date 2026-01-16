4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, January 17

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on January 17, 2026. It's the last day of Venus in Capricorn, so Saturday feels like a final payout for all the hard work and effort done over the last few weeks.

As one door closes, another one opens, and you receive a gift on the way out. Capricorn energy is where Venus takes action that relates to commitments and opportunities. Abundance is less likely to show up as a random blessing. Instead, it arrives when you say yes to a long-term opportunity.

Since Capricorn is a cardinal sign, these astrological signs experience significant abundance and luck on Saturday. The universe rewards those who take time seriously.

1. Aries

Aries, abundance and luck arrive through your status and elevated visibility in the world on January 17. Saturday is a level-up day for you in your career, among peers, and it can also involve an important relationship that becomes 'official.'

Venus in its last day of Capricorn before it enters Aquarius boosts your career reputation, leadership appeal, and credibility with others. You attract a powerful ally who may be an authority figure in the workplace or a mentor you hire to help you strategize your next chapter.

Luck arrives when you perceive yourself to be the prize. It's time to believe in yourself and act with confidence. Share the idea or say the hard thing that needs to be said. Communicate your wants to the world, and act boldly in the workplace.

2. Cancer

Cancer, Venus in Capricorn activates your partnership zone on January 17, so your luck and abundance arrive through loyal relationships. Venus works a little bit like Saturn when it's in the sign of Capricorn. It provides grit and the ability to withstand tough times. Just before this planet ends its transit in this earth sign today, you face an important decision, or someone else must make one about you.

Saturday's themes could involve being chosen or a mutual decision to prioritize an existing relationship. Love gets proven through acts of service and consistency. If financial help is needed, you may receive the help you need from a trusted friend or mentor. Emotional security deepens, and an abundance of maturity grows.

3. Libra

Libra, abundance and luck arrive on January 17 through your home, comforts, and stable situations. On Saturday, you build a foundation that provides your home life with the structure it needs. You're absolutely glowing during the last day of Venus in Capricorn entering Aquarius as your attention turns toward changes you can make that beautify and fortify you from the inside out.

Libra, you decide on home upgrades that add value to your domicile. You and others act in ways that are charitable, fostering emotional safety and security. Tension resolves, leaving a sense of inner peace. Negative energy dissipates, and what remains is solid.

4. Capricorn

On Saturday, January 17, you find abundance and luck when you do things that involve self-improvement, Capricorn. It's tough to know where to focus your time and energy, but Venus's last moments in your sign provide conviction. You are ready for a glow-up moment. You want to be more attractive. You learn how to gain respect from others and act in persuasive ways.

Capricorn, you choose yourself, and that makes you feel lucky. Self-improvement helps you to achieve high-quality outcomes. You decide to take better care of yourself and only do things that align with your needs. By raising your standards, you attract luck at a much higher level, through love and money.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.