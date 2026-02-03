Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 4, 2026

After February 4, 2026, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. Balance is restored in matters of love, and all wounds tied to the past begin to heal.

The Moon aligning with Uranus helps us move past the things that once hurt us so we can feel whole again. Can we do this? Yes, of course we can! On February 4, we see significant progress on the matter.

For these astrological signs, this Moon-Uranus alignment marks a moment when we really start to see some solid, helpful results. We are no longer willing to sit this one out. We are actively making our lives better.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

When you show up for yourself, Aries, you see progress. This means that it's time to take accountability. If you want to be rid of the stuff that drags you down, then be the one to make it go away. It's up to you to make your life better.

Advertisement

In other words, being passive is going to get you nowhere. When the Moon aligns with Uranus, it's all about taking the initiative and making things happen. It's February 4, Aries, and that means it's go-time.

During this alignment, you feel the progress. You see that something solid is taking shape, and that's what inspires you to go further and further. Take that chance, Aries. Make your life better.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

February 4 is all about you getting real with yourself, Sagittarius. No more lying to yourself. It's time for total honesty. When the Moon aligns with Uranus, give yourself a good, long talk and see exactly what needs changing.

This is a good thing. You want change, Sagittarius. You want to improve your life. You just need to get into the right headspace to make a significant improvement.

Because you're progressive and strive for excellence, you start the motion. Once you know you're on track, in comes the enthusiasm and the desire to get even better. Your time has come, Sagittarius. During this Moon-Uranus alignment, you're making moves, and your life is getting better because of it.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Moon aligning with Uranus speaks directly to your sense of stability, Taurus. On February 4, your life finally gets better because you clearly state what your boundaries are. This day is all about self-respect. After all, you can't expect others to respect you if you don't respect yourself.

During this Moon-Uranus alignment, you may find yourself adjusting how much you give to another, in terms of time and attention. If you're not getting anything but a headache in return, it's time for you to take a step back. You don't need to spend time with people who only drain your energy.

Advertisement

Right now, what's most important is that you work on yourself, rather than anyone else. You know that you need improvement, Taurus, and it all comes down to self-respect. Set healthy boundaries and live your life in a way that makes you happy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.