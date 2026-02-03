4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On February 4, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Today, Uranus stations direct in Taurus at 27 degrees.

Uranus has been in Taurus since May 2018. Uranus is electric, and it's destabilizing. When a planet stations direct, it returns to a situation it has visited twice before. The 27th degree is related to writing, thinking, and communication. It's also a degree associated with legacy, as 27 is the final degree in astrology related to Saturn.

On Wednesday, Uranus direct is lighting the way for these astrological signs to attract abundance and luck into their lives. Your mind creates worlds through the words you speak. Avoid discussing topics that lack lasting value. Instead, speak your dreams into existance focusing on grounded, intentional thoughts and words that spark action.

Attracting abundance and luck is a high vibrational activity, so you want to tap into the primary source of your inner light that extends beyond the soul: your mind. That is what Uranus direct represents today.

1. Aries

On February 4, you attract abundance and luck into your life through the things you already have, Aries. Uranus retrograde left you pondering the course of your life over the last seven years. You didn't know what you needed or wanted, and then realized that less is more. A scarcity mindset has held you back, and now you have to view yourself as the source of abundance.

Aries, it's time to stop saying you need this or that to get things done. Uranus stationing direct in Taurus reminds you that you have everything you need. It's best to begin from a place of gratitude. You need to stabilize your worries and ground yourself in the truth about lack. Internally, you encompass all the power you need to create a life you want. Your words contain the power to form worlds. You just need to speak to yourself the way you would a friend, encouragingly and lovingly.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you're attracting abundance and luck in the area of life you're willing to close the door on. As Uranus stations direct in Taurus on February 4, you realize the material things you have held in high regard. Holding on to certain things keeps you stuck because you're in protective mode. However, as you learn to let go, you make room for more. You make yourself available to take on greater responsibility, which leads to luck born of others' gratitude.

Today's main objective is to release and let go of burdens that appear helpful but are not. not. You don't have to wipe the slate clean, but you do want to be aware of what should no longer be in your life.

3. Virgo

On February 4, Virgo, the area of life you attract abundance and luck in is travel and higher learning. Staying in one place can keep you stuck in a mental, emotional, and spiritual rut. The cure is to push yourself to do things you would ordinarily resist out of fear or inconvenience. The opportunity to travel may arise today through an unexpected invitation or thought.

You are ready to explore what those thoughts mean and venture beyond your comfort zone. It's time to realize that sudden events aren't merely random but appointments with the universe, inviting you to take on a new path.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your health is an area of abundance you'll gladly embrace. Uranus in Taurus disrupted routines and made you increasingly aware of how precious and frail life is. On February 4, you take full responsibility for your choices.

From diet and exercise to the people you surround yourself with, you choose your environment carefully. You can't control everything, but what you can, you claim. You learn that power involves what you say yes to, and you only accept what you deserve.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.