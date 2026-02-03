3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On February 4, 2026

Starting on February 4, 2026, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. It seems as though life still has surprises, and not all of them hurt.

Uranus direct restarts the process that leads to us finally releasing all that pent-up tension. It brings sudden insight, unexpected relief, and emotional breakthroughs. That means sadness is going on a vacation.

For three zodiac signs, heaviness loses its power over us and joy returns. Wow! It's great to feel so light and carefree once again. Happiness enters the picture on this day, and we welcome it back in with open arms. We don't need to be on guard on this day. We can relax and trust that the sadness that took over was simply a glitch in the matrix.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, Gemini, happiness returns when you get to hear some good news. It's not your average everyday info, either. It's the kind of surprising news that only Uranus direct brings.

This day, February 4, has you saying yes to joy once again, as it takes over your entire world. This, you're not used to, Gemini, but that's not going to stop the happiness. It's real, and it's showing your sadness to the door. Goodbye!

Once the confusion dissolves, so does the weight and feeling of dread. You feel lighter because your mind is finally free to move forward. This transit has you seeing that there's so much more to life than feeling sad and depressed.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This transit breaks an emotional stalemate, Scorpio. On February 4, Uranus direct helps you understand that you are not stuck. In fact, you are going somewhere positive and happy. Sadness is just not a way of life anymore.

Someone meets you halfway during this time. This shows you that if you're open to love and warmth, it actually manifests for you as reality. So, maybe you just need to change your attitude and embrace positive thinking, Scorpio.

This transit has you regaining control of your emotional space so that happiness can replace the sadness in your life. This is your one life, Scorpio. Why bother giving sadness another moment of your precious time? Let happiness return.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

For you, Pisces, happiness returns when you decide to simply release the sadness in your life. Yes, that is easier said than done. But, then again, you're a strong one, and your mind tends to take you to higher ground whenever you really need it.

February 4 is one such day, Pisces. With the help of Uranus direct, you are following your mind all the way to that healing place. That's the place where sadness bids a fond farewell, and happiness reenters your life.

No more regrets and no more looking back at the past as if that's the only thing in the world that defines you. You feel inspired again, Pisces, and that feeling carries you somewhere better. You're experiencing happiness you haven't felt in a long time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.