4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, January 10

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on January 10, 2026. On Saturday, the North and South will be at the eleventh degree, which emphasizes organization and insights that provide greater clarity and focus.

The South Node is about the past, while the North Node emphasizes your fate and life purpose in the present moment. The number eleven is a master number, associated with intuition and the ability to spot opportunities when they present themselves.

Advertisement

Saturday's Pisces-Virgo energy helps mutable signs be more adaptable. Pisces encourages creativity while Virgo emphasizes structure and focus on the daily details. Abundance shows up most through improvements, fixes, and better use of time and resources. Luck shows up in your friendships and finances when you are more diligent than usual.

1. Gemini

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

On January 10, you attract abundance and luck through financial planning and better use of your money. It's easier for you to gain access to much-needed resources and you can negotiate (or renegotiate) the terms of contracts and deals. The behind-the-scenes workings will feel supportive to you. Asking for what you want or need is promising and beneficial.

On Saturday, take the initiative and discuss the expenses you share with others. Review subscriptions and the financial agreements you think may be slightly unfair. Send emails and document your progress. Follow up on what you've been avoiding and watch how the universe works in your favor.

2. Virgo

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

Virgo, on Saturday, January 10, you attract abundance and luck when you're productive and focused on your personal health, work habits, and time management. You gain clarity about where your life is headed, which helps you to make important changes to your time and energy.

What works nicely today is streamlining daily routines. Delegate what others can do and remove what doesn't need to be finished. Focus your attention on the big items and address the draining ones quickly. Make a commitment to yourself. Write it down, since what gets written is often easier to measure and complete.

3. Sagittarius

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

You attract abundance and luck in your career, long-term goals, professional reputation, and your public influence on Saturday, January 10. You begin making small yet powerful changes that improve your visibility and increase your credibility with others.

Today is about organizing your professional goals and taking the first step in a direction you've mapped out. If you're job hunting or open to new opportunities, update your resume or hire someone to do it for you. Schedule a photography day to update your online profile photo. Make plans to speak to a trusted friend or advisor about your future goals for feedback.

4. Pisces

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

Pisces, you attract abundance and luck in your partnerships and through agreements with potential clients or coworkers. You discover who and what need to be more involved in your daily life, and who you should focus less on.

On Saturday, January 10, you benefit from stating your expectations clearly during conversations. Listening and confirming the details helps you understand what's expected of you, reducing time waste and errors.

You practice and encourage collaboration, which improves reliability and dependability and reveals others' potential. You remain practical, thanks to Virgo's energy, and it helps you master your imagination while bringing balance back to your creative nature.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.