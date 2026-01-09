Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 10, 2026

On January 10, 2026, luck is improving for three zodiac signs. Mars opposite Jupiter creates a turning points in our lives. This transit amplifies risk and reward, showing us that if we have the nerve, we can create the success we crave.

For these astrological signs, Saturday brings forth a noticeable improvement in luck. Doors open because we now recognize our own readiness. We want it, and therefore it happens. The Mars-Jupiter alignment boosts both action and consequence. It shows us where to put our effort in order to produce visible results. It's time to dare to go there.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This day, January 10, brings you luck through good timing, beautiful Cancer. There really is something to say about being in the right place at the right time. During the transit of Mars opposite Jupiter, you get to see how this truly works in your favor.

Advertisement

The next thing to do is act, as in strike while the iron is hot. Once you do, you notice that things start to work rapidly in your favor. So, luck in your case depends on you making the first move.

The improvement comes when you trust your instincts and move forward anyway. The message is simple: waiting longer would have cost you. Acting now brings relief and an outcome that feels surprisingly generous. Yay!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On January 10, all eyes are on you, dear Leo. During the transit of Mars opposite Jupiter, your efforts seem to reach a lot of people, and that was exactly the plan. So, consider this day a success.

What you do during this Mars-Jupiter alignment reverberates throughout the universe and ends up coming back at you like a blessing of good fortune. You show the universe that you mean business, and the universe rewards you for showing up and being true to yourself.

The beauty of it all is that your luck improves because you step into this role without hesitation. When you lead with the power of your own conviction, everything lines up in your favor. Keep it up, Leo.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

January 10 brings luck through confrontation, dear Scorpio. In your case, there's a truth you need to come to terms with and you know it. Mars energy doesn't settle for anything less than absolute honesty. For you, that means it's time to make room in your life for positive energy.

By dealing with something you've put off, you finally end its power over you. It really is that easy, Scorpio. You get to the point and do what is necessary, all the while coming to understand that this was doable all along.

Advertisement

It seems that you made a big deal of nothing, and now you're able to happily move on with your life. This feels lucky, and the whole situation makes you reel with joy. Things are changing for the better, Scorpio, and you're right there in the middle of it all, happily.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.