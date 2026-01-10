3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From January 12 - 18

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck the week of January 12 - 18, 2026. A very fast-moving, forwardly energizing time is ahead, with only one day where something takes a little more time than usual.

This week brings significant mental breakthroughs, leading to positive insights about how abundance works. On Monday, whatever work you did at the start of the year begins to provide rewarding payoffs. Then, on Tuesday, you can launch something new. Keep Wednesday reserved for finishing things that don't need any more of your energy.

Advertisement

Take the risk you've intended to take on Thursday, since this is the perfect time for a new project. If you have to clean and declutter, try to do so by the end of Friday. Saturday may be extra busy with errands, but life returns to normal on Sunday, offering a moment to enjoy all you've accomplished.

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Dragon, you are attracting a big win this week, helping you to change your life in a way you've envisioned it should be. Your luck this week could be considered high-level. You might score a business deal if you're an entrepreneur. If you play recreational games, you may be the grand prize winner! The bottom line is that you're a money magnet, and you attract power when it comes your way.

Your most abundant day is on Sunday, January 18, and a day harmonizing with your power. Wear gold and blue this week. Also, ask for what you're worth in conversations about money. Don't be overly reserved. Should you get the chance to negotiate pay, do so. Set a new financial standard for yourself, and see how the door to abundance opens.

If you want to use a little Feng Shui to enhance your money magnetism, clear clutter around the southeast corner of your home and bedroom. Place a money plant on your work desk. You can put a small dish with 9 coins in the middle of your house to anchor wealth.

Advertisement

2. Horse

Design: YourTango via Canva

Your best day to attract abundance comes early in the week, Horse. You get unexpected money and the potential for significant career expansion, or through a relationship. You could receive a last-minute offer or even a bonus. If you're trying to start a new hobby, you could land a quick gig that turns into a profitable venture. Your luck is movement-based this week, so take action. The more you do, the more you receive.

The best colors for attracting luck are red and cream. Red fuels bold action, while cream is receptive, emphasizing authenticity. To enhance magnetism, clean the front door of your house, both inside and out, to clear away negative energy and welcome positive energy. Add something fresh and new to the decor, like a welcome mat or candle.

Advertisement

3. Snake

Design: YourTango via Canva

Snake, your abundance arrives through care and precision this week. You make smarter decisions that lead to better timing and results. When you take away your mental blocks, what's left is high-value positioning. Your abundance peaks on Monday, January 12. You could get a payout from a job or get a small windfall from a family member.

Advertisement

You have one additional day this week where good things come your way: Thursday, January 15. On this day, consider wearing emerald green and black. If you would like to try something involving Feng Shui to remove obstacles to your luck, put a green object on the left side of your desk, like a jade stone or even a notebook. This one act will command change and help you to demonstrate your desire to receive.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.