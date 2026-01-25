3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Inspiring New Era Starting On January 26, 2026

Starting on January 26, 2026, three zodiac signs enter an inspiring new era. Jupiter retrograde reframes past experiences by showing us that everything we've ever experienced has taught us a worthy lesson.

Jupiter retrograde is encouraging revision, inner wisdom, and renewed belief in personal direction. On Monday, we get the urge to go back a bit to a time when we believed in ourselves. It's not that we've lost faith in who we can become. It's just that we got sidetracked. Motivation is the name of the game on Monday, and that only leads to greater inspiration for these astrological signs. Life is for living, so let's live it to the best of our abilities.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Inspiration finds you as you go over some of the things from the past that really don't work for you anymore. You tried, Taurus, and it didn't work. Now, you feel ready to move on to better things. On January 26, Jupiter retrograde shows you how much you have already learned. It also highlights just how ready you are to apply that knowledge in a new way.

Advertisement

The past had a purpose after all. You are the sum of all your mistakes and victories, Taurus, and that is a powerful thing. This inspiring new era feels honest and reassuring. Consistency becomes your source of motivation once again. One step at a time, and before you know it, you're miles ahead of all of us. Nice work, Taurus.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As the sign ruled by Jupiter, you feel this retrograde deeply, Sagittarius. January 26 has you reconnecting with your own sense of meaning and purpose. This leads to a very creative, joyful, personally fulfilled day. During Jupiter retrograde, you feel inspired to return to something you loved before you let responsibility take over. While being responsible is a great thing, it's also great to have a dream and pursue it.

Pleasure and purpose are allowed to coexist, Sagittarius. This hits you hard on January 26. When you follow that amazing curiosity of yours, you enter an inspiring new era. This is what you thrive on, Sagittarius. Follow your dreams.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Aquarius, the topics of the day are value and self-worth. During Jupiter retrograde, you find what is most meaningful about both. On January 26, you realize how much your ideas are shaped by what you believe you deserve. You also discover that you have the power to change it for the better or worse.

How you approach money and personal resources strikes a chord on this day, Aquarius. You may be inspired to invest in yourself differently. This could come through higher learning, or teaching yourself something altogether new and creative. This inspiring new era is empowering because it comes from a place of self-trust. You now recognize that your originality has value, and that belief fuels your next steps. It's good to be you, Aquarius, and you know it.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.