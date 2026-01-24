Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 25, 2026

On January 25, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. Sunday's astrological energy strips romance down to what makes it real and lasting. This day revisits promises made and boundaries upheld, which is pretty confrontative. However, it also helps us to be honest with the people we're involved with.

The universe reveals where love has been tested by time and where it deserves to be taken seriously. What emerges on this day shows us what we can depend on.

Advertisement

For three zodiac signs, January 25 has us renewing vows and taking chances to make our love lives honest and real. We need open and honest communication to make this thing thrive, and so we do what we need to do.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you are experiencing a certain kind of secure feeling. It's as if nothing is bothering you on this day, January 25. Sunday's astrological energy shows you that the relationship you're in right now is a good one.

Consistency matters, and you're starting to see just how loyal your person is. You realize now that this means more to you than any kind of grand gesture ever could.

You don't need a public display of affection. You need emotional stability, and this person brings it all the way. You feel OK being vulnerable, because there's nothing here that you don't trust. Love has found you, Cancer. Embrace it with your whole heart.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Aquarius, love arrives through honesty. Sunday's astrological energy asks you to stop detaching from what you feel, so that you can take emotional responsibility on January 25.

This could mean opening up to someone who has shown patience with you. You don't need to hold them at arm's length any longer. You now see that they mean you no harm, nor will they ever.

Advertisement

Love does not limit your independence, Aquarius, though that is a very real fear of yours. The person you are involved with is certainly not here to dull your shine. They respect you, and you respect them. That sounds like a win-win!

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sunday's astrological energy shows you that love really is a two-way street. In your case, Virgo, that means you have to show up for it, as well. It's nice that you're in a situation that works, but it would be even nicer if you trusted it enough to bring your whole self to the relationship.

On this day, January 25, you recognize a connection that grows stronger because both people show up consistently. This is what's going to keep this love going strong for years to come, if that is what you want.

Realistic expectations are quite helpful, too. There’s comfort in knowing where you stand and what's on the other person's mind. Now is the time to appreciate what you have, knowing how very fragile life is. You've got something beautiful, Virgo. Enjoy it.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.