4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On January 4, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on January 4, 2026, thanks to a combination of earth and fire energy. On Sunday, the Sun is in earthy Capricorn, bringing focus to work and success.

The Moon leaves Cancer to enter fiery Leo, turning your attention to boldness and a desire to be seen. When fire is planted into the earth, your motivation feels grounded and determined. You're less likely to quit when a situation gets complicated. Abundance and luck aren't things that happen in life. You will need to work for what you want to create. So, if you've always wanted to be that person with the nice clothes or the fancy car, then on Sunday, go beyond setting an intention or writing something down on a bay leaf.

Write down your strategic plan. Use ChatGPT if you need to get a structure flowing. Then, break down your ideas into small steps and take the first one. The path opens when you let the universe know it has to take your intention seriously. You're working for it!

1. Leo

Leo, on Sunday, you experience significant abundance and luck because the Moon enters your zodiac sign. Fire-sign Moons help you boldly pursue a life you want. If feelings form thoughts and thoughts are what lead to actions, you're about to have a supercharged day. The Moon opposite Venus creates a bit of tension to clarify what you want to accomplish.

Your emotions dictate what to improve to get the life of your dreams. The life you crave may not involve tons of money, but simple pleasures that create a simple lifestyle with ease. On January 4, desire is your map to success. When you desire something, focus on how those thoughts and ideas make you feel. And use that emotional energy to fuel action that leads you there.

2. Aquarius

On January 4, when the Moon enters Leo, you experience luck in your love life. The Leo Moon motivates you to pursue romance and share your feelings openly. When you wear your heart on your sleeve, something significant happens. Others sense authenticity. You send signals of trust, and that makes your partnership grow stronger.

On Sunday, your 'it factor' shows up in how well you love others. Your caring nature is contagious, and others join in. Your loyalty enhances your appeal in business and friendship. Your friends find it easier to let down their guard and share ideas. One small area of your life extends into all others, making for a truly abundant day.

3. Taurus

Your home sector is activated when the Moon enters Leo on January 4. A fire-sign Moon restores passion and focus to your family life. You see what you missed in the past and start to invest your time and energy with greater commitment. Your dedication is heartwarming, and your edges soften. You're where you want to be, and instead of hoping people will know how you care, you make sure to express your feelings boldly and openly.

Warmth and clarity are part of who you are. The Moon opposite Venus helps your guard to come down. You attract abundance in the area of love, and it feels like a win. The lucky part is that even when it feels uncomfortable to let your softer side shine, it's easier now to let go of your fear.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, you attract abundance and luck in your career on January 4. You experience a slight change in your motivation and drive. Projects you stopped caring about become important again. The Leo Moon helps alleviate concerns about whether you have what it takes to make a big change. You are overcoming fear and claiming your inner desires.

On Sunday, self-belief becomes the decision you make to manifest what you want in your professional life. Doubts come to the surface, and you boldly rewrite your thoughts. You dismiss what no longer fits who you want to be and start proclaiming success as if it's already yours.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.