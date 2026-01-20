Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 21, 2026

On January 21, 2026, luck is improving for three zodiac signs. The Moon controls emotional responses and instincts. When in Pisces, it helps us get in touch with our intuition, empathy, and imaginative awareness.

On Wednesday, circumstances ease up because we sense when to move and when to wait. Now is not the time to push forward blindly. On Wednesday, timing becomes instinctive, and pacing is imperative.

This is a restorative day for these astrological signs, and it has us trusting in our own thoughts and actions. We aren't as reliant on approval from others on January 21. This is how we take back our power, and this power improves our luck and place in life.

1. Taurus

On January 21, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces encourages you to loosen your grip, Taurus. Your luck improves when you stop insisting that things must go your way. You see now that giving in a little is actually the ticket to better luck. You notice that a financial or personal matter resolves itself once you allow for flexibility. Hmm, now that sounds interesting.

Someone meets you halfway without being prompted, and you respond in just the right way. This working out proves to you that it's OK to give up a bit of control. It's time to embrace flexibility. Why not try something out in a different way, Taurus? It might just be the beginning of your lucky days.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On January 21, you sense the right moment to speak or act, and that timing works in your favor, Cancer. You were waiting for your turn, and luck has it that your day has come. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces, a supportive exchange of ideas or even glances has you understanding that it's OK to speak your mind. In fact, people in your life have been waiting for you to do so.

It's as if your friends all knew you before you got to know yourself, Cancer. Now that you're open about who you are, everything feels right with the world. You are sincere and honest, and this opens the doors to luck and self-improvement.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces invites you to tune into your inner self so that you can pick up on what's really going on with you, Aquarius. On January 21, your luck improves when you listen with your whole heart and take what you hear seriously. An intuitive nudge guides you toward a choice that feels unusual.

Yet, you can't shake the idea that there's a reward in there for you. This may involve creativity, and the chances are pretty good that it works out well. You are about to find yourself in the right place at exactly the right moment. This is when that great gut instinct of yours kicks in, Aquarius. Now that you trust your instincts, you can set sail for great new worlds. Confidence is key!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.