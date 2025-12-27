3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From December 29 - January 4

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance all week from December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026. This week's energy is fast-paced and forward-moving, rewarding you for following through on your plans.

Good fortune heightens on December 29, December 30, and January 2. These days favor quick results, clearer decisions, and timely confirmations. Money and financial matters improve, especially if you were waiting for a response, payment, or bonus. This week, you earn your success and receive the support you didn't expect when you need it. Now, let's find out how these three animal signs are attracting abundance all week.

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango, Canva

Monkey, your abundance begins on Monday, December 29, a Success Day. This is one of those rare moments where what you try works the first time. Your efforts get traction quickly, and you see a situation turn in your favor without extra struggle.

The best color to wear to enhance your visibility and opportunity is champagne gold. Your most compatible animal sign this week is the Dragon, because they expand your thinking and help your wins scale into larger results.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango, Canva

You attract abundance on Tuesday, December 30, in the form of financial support, approval, recognition, or an offer that feels perfectly timed. Your personal confidence grows, and you see how your effort matters to others, proving your influence in multiple areas of your life.

Rooster, wear the color opal this week to attract calm energy and clear outcomes in your work. Your most compatible animal sign this week is the Ox, because they help you stabilize your energy. With their help, what you attract, you maintain, and what you gain, you can keep long-term.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango, Canva

Rat, you attract abundance all week, but it peaks on Friday, January 2, when you establish something of significance in your life. One action can create a powerful foundation for you to work from in January. You're thinking ahead about change and working to make it happen. When you commit to one goal this week, act quickly, and what you do will pay off.

Wear deep navy for strategy and focus. Your most compatible sign is the Monkey because they help you to move quickly. With their help, you can spot opportunities that you may have overlooked.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.