3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Healing New Era Starting On January 4, 2026

Starting on January 4, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a healing new era. The Moon entering Leo combines emotional awareness and conscious decision-making. It helps us work on our self-respect, courage, and authentic expression.

This transit supports the kinds of choices that reflect our personal truths. For these astrological signs, Sunday offers opportunities to choose wisely by listening to emotional signals that are usually left in the background. Decisions made under this influence help us heal and honor our emotional needs while considering what might happen in the long term.

We weigh our options during the Leo Moon. Nothing gets past us. We are keen and wise enough to take our time. We make smart choices because we consider all of our options.

1. Virgo

The smartest choice you make on January 4 comes from trusting your instincts instead of overanalyzing everything. It's not impulsive, but it's enough to convince you that you know what you're doing.

The Moon in Leo has you paying attention to your inner voice that knows what is best for you. Only you know this truth, and when it's that glaring, you act on it.

You may decide to step back from a responsibility that no longer serves you. If so, then good for you. This is how you enter a healing new era. You've got your limits, and you know it. You're not about to push down the doors just to end up not satisfied with your efforts. You choose to do it your way, Virgo.

2. Scorpio

For you, Scorpio, the smartest choice on January 4 involves the setting of emotional boundaries. The Moon entering Leo reveals where you have been giving too much away to things and people you really aren't fond of.

You don't mind being a friend, even to people who aren't that trustworthy. However, during this Leo transit, you start to think more about what makes you happy. You're giving too much away, and that has started to deplete you.

You enter a healing new era because you are now able to say no to negative forces, some of which you've gotten quite used to. Well, enough! When you decide what truly deserves your energy, everything else falls away.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you enter a healing new era because you start honoring your emotional needs without guilt. Yes, that's right. You don't have to feel guilty for deciding you need some space. The Moon in Leo encourages you to act in ways that support your well-being rather than sacrificing yourself for others.

You need to tend to some of the wonderful things that make you YOU, Pisces. It's time to stop worrying about whether or not everyone else is happy and well taken care of.

This may involve setting a boundary, saying no, or choosing rest over obligation. What matters is that the choice reflects self-respect. When you listen to what your heart tells you, you move toward a healthier and more sustainable path.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.