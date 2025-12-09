4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On December 10, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on December 10, 2025 when Neptune finally completes its final retrograde in Pisces at what's called a fated degree. The 29th degree is about closure, which is necessary for new things to begin.

Pisces is the sign associated with endings, so chapters related to your life that started in 2011 when Neptune first entered this sign are ready to transform into prosperity and good fortune. The dreams you had for yourself that all but gave up on return now ready to be reborn. Neptune strips away what you don't need. You don't need to worry about hidden enemies holding you back. You've matured and know how to handle them if any do linger. You've learned lessons, and they make your life rich, ready and able to receive significant luck and all the abundance the universe can render starting on Wednesday.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you receive abundance and luck in your personal life through more profound experiences, self-acceptance and self-love. Now that Neptune is stationing direct in your sign on December 10, you feel a sense of relief. A gratitude practice is what the universe looks for before sending you this good fortune. You're joyful and wise, showing you're ready to experience significant abundance and luck.

Neptune has been teaching you how to balance the beautiful traits that make you soft, warm and receptive. You have made many mistakes, but with each step, you have grown. You gained wisdom. You are so thankful for everything you've gone through; even the tough times appear beautiful to you. On Wednesday, you'll use these memories as a starting point for personal growth, extending your time, energy and resources to help others.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango, Canva

You experience significant abundance and luck in your love life on Wednesday, Virgo. You're ready to have the partnership and support that a relationship can offer. You're ready to be the one who gives your time, energy, and resources in return. Neptune in Pisces, especially during this last retrograde season, taught you to value others deeply. The people in your circle belong there as they are now vetted, tried and trustworthy.

People who don't appreciate what they have lose it, and good relationships are built. It's best to work through tough times together because it builds trust. You won't be the one who walks away from a partnership because it got hard. You want to have a grounded partnership that withstands the test of time, and on December 10, you will. You have that tender and affectionate connection that gives you the courage to take on the world on Wednesday. You'll know who is in your corner when life is good or bad. Thanks, Neptune!

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango, Canva

Capricorn, a deal you want or a contract you hope to sign becomes available to you on or after December 10. You are so ready to experience abundance and good luck in life, and you've been thinking that if this one thing happened, you'd have it all. Neptune in Pisces has affected communication, contracts, and community in your life, and December 10 is a significant date for you because you sent an email that needed to go out at the right time. You have the best conversation you needed to have, and it goes well. The meeting goes well, and everyone thinks highly of you.

Words don't always come easily to you, but on Wednesday, they do. This moves your life forward with positive momentum. Good things come to those who wait, and you've been waiting a long time. Now, your moment has arrived.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango, Canva

Aquarius, money starts flowing into your pockets on December 10. When Neptune retrograde ends in Pisces, it helps remove barriers to wealth that afflicted you this year. You see a bill, and you're not worried. You know that what you need is on its way, even if you're unsure how the process works.

You have inner confidence thanks to the strength and courage of Neptune. Wednesday teaches you that just because a beginning is tough, it doesn't mean the future will end that way. The gifts present themselves to you, and you are thankful for them.

