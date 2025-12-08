5 Zodiac Signs Experience Very Good Horoscopes On December 9, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience very good horoscopes on December 9, 2025. You typically would not expect something good to happen when Mars and Saturn square each other, but on Tuesday, that's what happens because hardship brings out the best in all of us.

Both Mars and Saturn are malefics in astrology, so their energy is hard to navigate and brutal if you're not used to it. Yet, together, they tend to bring out your best because you have to make important decisions. You'll decide what you want to do and with whom. Your tolerance level will drop for nonsense, and you will only make room for what's noble and good. Less drama is a theme for today, and these astrological signs achieve the results they're looking for.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you love a no-frills day, and that's what you get on Tuesday. Truth be told, you love Mars and Saturn. Mars is at its finest when in your sign, and no matter where Saturn is, because it rules you, it brings out your best side.

Today, with Saturn nearly finished in Pisces, you're going to say what needs to be said. You won't hold back or pretend you don't feel how you feel. The honest expression will be cathartic. You'll be so glad it happened. The best part is that on December 9, you make it easier for others to do the same, and they are thankful for it.

2. Aries

You are ready to experience all the best the day has to offer, Aries, but first, you need to clear away a few things you committed to but don't want to do. That's where Saturn steps in because it's in Pisces, your sector of endings.

On Tuesday, a dragged-out chapter of your life ends. You don't need anyone to come save you or make it happen. Somehow it magically ends on its own. The negative energy you felt dissipates; that alone is an improvement. It's as if the trash took itself out. The freedom you feel on December 9 makes the day momentous to you and for you. And you could not have asked for a better horoscope experience.

3. Libra

You are all about ensuring others feel comfortable, Libra, and sometimes that means putting yourself last. So, when Mars activates Saturn on Tuesday, you become keenly aware that it's not good to put yourself last. You decide to put yourself first.

Happily, you think of all the things you prefer not to do, and when they come across your desk on December 9, you respectfully decline. Each one delights your heart with the realization that it's not so bad to reject invitations. You get your time back. You feel peaceful and can enjoy an evening of relaxation, rested, quiet, and calm.

4. Cancer

On December 9, you have a very good horoscope thanks to the Mars square Saturn transit, Cancer. You decide to step outside your usual way of doing things and pursue a bit of adventure. You break out of your shell.

You don't typically brave it out without a reason, but on December 9, you make an exception. What captures your interest, you decide to try. An event that you see on Facebook or a social event open to the public that you hear about on the radio or YouTube. You realize that if life is going to be better, the person who must make it happen is you, and it's one of the best decisions you'll make all year.

5. Aquarius

You have so much to offer the world, Aquarius, but there's a point where you want to have something for yourself. So, on Tuesday, you decide that maybe the ticket to your success is to ask for it. You may have waited for life to pay you what you deserve or to gain the abundance you crave, but nothing happened. Now you wonder why. However, Saturn in Pisces helps you to figure it out.

On December 9, you feel a shift in the day's energy, and you remove the mental blocks that create doubt or uncertainty. You decide to rewire your brain and think about the world differently. You choose new people to hang out with. You become unattracted to what used to comfort you but hold you back. You see a shift happen pretty quickly, and that's all you need to know to have a great day.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.