Everything Finally Falls Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs After December 30, 2025

Everything finally falls into place for three zodiac signs after December 30, 2025. We're in the last few days of Chiron retrograde, which basically opens up the channels that allow us to get past all the trash that's blocked our way, whether mental, emotional, or even physical.

After Tuesday, these astrological signs break the barricade that has kept them from claiming success. Old patterns and habits are now seen as the hinderance they are. We feel now as if we want to align ourselves with what we believe in, not with what kept us dawdling in the background. Everything is finally falling into place, and it sets us up for the mentality we are to take with us in the new year. We've got positivity and determination under our belt. Bring it on.

1. Leo

When you think about success, Leo, you usually think about something career-related. Even though the work days are coming to a close for the year, you've got major ideas in mind and these last couple of days will be spent preparing your next entry into the new world of success and riches.

You're not letting any opportunity slip you by, Leo. In fact, you're gathering information as we speak. You've worked hard to get where you are right now, and on December 30, you'll see that yes, indeed, all the pieces are falling into place. It's positive and promising, and it's all leading to great success.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Your dedication has been tested, Virgo, and Chiron retrograde now comes to your rescue in the form of financial acknowledgment. You have held the line, that's for sure. And now at the end of the year, you'll be shown what that means to those who can offer you success.

December 30 has you feeling proud of yourself. You've made some serious progress over this past year, and the new year is starting to look extremely promising for you. This is a moment to step back and recognize how far you’ve come and pat yourself on the back for sticking with it all. You did it, Virgo. Everything is finally falling into place, and isn't an accident. It's what you created.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

On December 30, Scorpio, you see that the rough patch you've recently endured is exactly what has equipped you with the skills, insight, and resilience to achieve what you’ve been striving for. Success is in the bag, Scorpio, and during these last days of Chiron retrograde, you'll also experience what it's like to make amends with the past. If you want to grow and see what true success feels like, then you have to clear out the clutter of your mind.

And you, being so intense and internal, can do that on Tuesday. Come to terms with the past, kiss it goodbye, and then be on your way, Scorpio. It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life, and you're feeling good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.