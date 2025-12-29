Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After December 30, 2025

After December 30, 2025, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. Mercury square Saturn shows us that we do not have to suffer forever, even if, in our dramatic state of mind, we think we do.

Fortunately, the hard times are at their end. We get to see the larger picture, and it helps us understand that in order to get here, we had to go through all that hardship.

This is when we realize that life is always full of surprises and that wonderful moments are right around the corner. It's easy to think that everything is bleak when we let our minds roll with it. However, this day, December 30, shows us that it's not all that bad after all. In fact, life is about to get pretty great.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Mercury square Saturn helps you see that this state of unending tension is finally starting to lift. It's real, Libra. You're not just kidding yourself with wishful thinking. The hard times are noticeably lessening.

December 30 shows you that there's a very good chance that you're not going to drag this stress with you into the new year. You have a grip on it in ways you didn't think were possible. You really are in control now, Libra.

The lesson on this day is to acknowledge your strength in managing difficulties. You're not going down with the ship. In fact, the ship has taken a new course, and it's one that brings you relief, promise, and a shining new dawn. Corny, yes, but it's heading your way, nonetheless.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This day, December 30, shows you that the responsibility and all of that work-related pressure are now coming to an end. Mercury square Saturn puts everything into perspective for you, Capricorn.

This means that you'll see that you've done a great job with everything, but that you don't need to keep ruminating on it. Give yourself a break, especially considering you're the one making it harder for yourself.

So, in a way, this day brings you the stunning realization that you're not needed, and that's a good thing. You've done your best, and now, it's time to set that work down and move on to anything other than the same thing, again and again. It's time for something new and better!

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

For you, Pisces, a period of uncertainty comes to an end during the transit of Mercury square Saturn. On December 30, you stand back and see that not everything needs your strict attention. It's OK to take a break.

The very cool part about this is that, by distancing yourself from what you consider to be the cause of all your hard times, you get to see that your attention is not all that necessary. Things will go on by themselves, whether you're there micromanaging them or not.

So, in a way, this day is your day of liberation from the hard times, Pisces. The hardships are ending, and what comes next will be easier to navigate with care and intention. Welcome to your beautiful new life!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.