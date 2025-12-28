Life Gets Much Easier For These 3 Zodiac Signs After December 29, 2025

Written on Dec 28, 2025

After December 29, 2025, life gets much easier for three zodiac signs. As trite as it may sound, we all tend to react very well when someone tells us that everything is going to be OK. This line appeals to the little child in all of us, the one who wants some assurance that all of this stuff is going to result in a happy ending.

For three zodiac signs, this day brings us that assurance and affirms that during the Taurus Moon, no harm is done. Sure, there may be bad stuff going on out there, but we are going to breeze through this day unscathed. 

The Taurus Moon supports emotional grounding and calm problem-solving. It highlights security and reinforces comfort and dependability. We have not come this far in vain. Life is getting easier, and everything is going to be OK. Smile!

1. Virgo

The Taurus Moon shows you that something you’ve been worried about is resolving itself behind the scenes. You aren't as attached to the outcome as you once were, and only you know just how tiresome that attachment has been.

December 29 brings you a sense of accomplishment, Virgo. You're no longer beating yourself up over what you didn't take care of this year. You did a lot, and for now, that's good enough.

So, in a way, this lunar transit has you convinced that everything is going to be OK. You've come this far, and you show no signs of slowing down. Truly, all is well in your world, Virgo.

2. Libra

Something that’s been weighing heavily on your mind finally takes a backseat, as the Taurus Moon provides you with a sense of stillness and security. A misunderstanding clears up, very naturally, one might add. This has you feeling as if everything is OK after all.

That's not a feeling to be underestimated, as we all want this kind of smiley-face ending. The noise in your life falls silent, and all appears to be easy and calm. On December 29, you're closing a chapter and getting ready for a brand new book.

The stability you’re sensing is real, and it’s growing. Doubting it is just part of being alive, but you don't have to nurture that doubt, Libra. Just let things be OK and easy.

3. Pisces

The Taurus Moon helps you to see that life isn't half as hard as you've made it out to be, especially over the last few weeks. Sure, you've been through a lot, but that's not necessarily the way it stays forever, Pisces.

December 29 shows you that whatever got you here is what's going to get you through the next phase, and the next. Life is good, and there will always be ups and downs. Yet, the truth is that for you, Pisces, everything is going to be OK.

Accept the goodness that’s here and now. You don’t have to fight anything right now. Life is getting easier, and you’re allowed to trust that. You're allowed to live in the moment and love it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

