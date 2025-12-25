3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Healing New Era Starting On December 26, 2025

Starting on December 26, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a healing new era. Chiron retrograde has us focusing on the emotional wounds that influence our decisions and relationships. It exposes outdated habits and karmic loops that need to be broken. This influential transit supports deep self-awareness and encourages inner transformation.

For three zodiac signs, December 26 opens a door to meaningful renewal and powerful healing. We've been sensing a change coming, and we're not dreading it this time. We're up for total transformation.

And what better time of the year than right now to start planning for our own renewal. We're working this from the inside out. Let's walk into the new year with a brilliant start and a positive mindset.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Chiron retrograde brings about a powerful emotional realization in you, dear Leo. December 26 shows you where your pride kept you back from expressing your true thoughts.

This transformation isn’t about changing who you are, however. It’s about shedding that layer of outdated self-protection and healing yourself in the process. Even though you think you're pretty fantastic (and you are), you sometimes underestimate your effect on people.

What you get out of this transit is the idea that you're good as is. You don't have to go that far out of your way to impress, Leo. This transforms you into a better version of yourself, and it's one that is also much more natural.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

For you, dear Aquarius, transformation arrives through a major change in perspective. Chiron retrograde prompts you to look at your long-term path with fresh eyes. Whatever didn't work must have a reason. On December 26, you are investigating that reason and finding answers.

You realize you have outgrown a certain approach or mindset, and this awareness allows you to evolve in a meaningful way. You don't want to be the one who gets stuck. Not you, Aquarius. Stuckness only gets you more of the same.

Now, you're all about trying something new, because you seriously want to advance along your path. All it takes is you saying yes, and the process begins. Stand aside, your transformation is about to start.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Chiron retrograde has you feeling as if a major breakthrough is about to take place, sweet Pisces. This day, December 26, reveals how an old pattern has influenced your sense of identity or purpose. Understanding how this started helps you break free of it.

You are now shedding something that has been lingering in your psyche for years. The moment you see it clearly, it loses its grip, Pisces. That's the beauty of the Law of Attraction. It works with you in perfect tandem.

The thing about transformation is that it doesn't just work on you, Pisces. It affects everyone and everything around you, too. So feel proud of yourself for taking on a new chapter. You're doing well and are bound to do better and better as time goes by.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.